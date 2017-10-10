What’s For Lunch?

With the school year in full swing, your kids may already be getting tired of the same lunch options. Here is a simple lunch idea and a few tips from local dietitian, Marissa Martorana, RDN to get your kids eating healthy!

Cracker Stacks

Ingredients: 6 round crackers, 2 slices low sodium lunch meat (cut up), 1 slice of cheese (cut up)

Recipe: Layer meat and cheese slices on top of crackers.

Serve with: sliced bell peppers and cucumbers, pita chips and hummus.

Nutrient highlights: protein, vitamin c, calcium

Nutrition Notes:

Encourage children to choose nutritious foods by being their example.

Eating dinner as a family is one way to accomplish this. Giving children a choice of which vegetable they want can make

children feel empowered, resulting in them picking one. (i.e “we have green peas or broccoli tonight, which one do you want?”) Letting kids be involved in most things food related like grocery

shopping, food prep, and cooking helps create the opportunity to discuss healthy foods together. Offer, but don’t force feed. Kids will resist when you push. Simply offer

nutritious meals, and be confident you’ve done your job. Give plain water whenever possible. This avoids kids expecting sugary

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com