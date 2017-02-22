Untuckit

So, there we were, on the high school football field, celebrating our son’s graduation. It was heartwarming to watch him hug his pal friends and gal friends. I’d be lying for not disclosing a few tears accompanied thoughts of “where have all the years gone?” As I watch the young men and women disrobing their caps and gowns, and displaying ever so cool summer casual wear, I also wondered, “Where has my sense of fashion gone???!!!”

My outfit was perfect for the cover of “Geriatric Monthly!” So, I made a promise I was going to start upgrading the old wardrobe. Thanks to the Internet and some clever targeted advertising algorithm that already knew my plight, I clicked on an ad for “Untuckit.com,” which had the style I was looking for…”I wanna look like THAT guy!” I thought.

In a few days, I had a nice blue gingham shirt, designed to be worn “untucked.” When Lisa came home I said, “Wait there!” and rushed to the closet. I emerged with an aura of confidence, strutting casually and seductively around her in my new outfit.

“That’s……………………………………..nice,” she said.

She might as well have asked me if I kept the receipt.

Unbroken, I rushed to our daughter’s room. “What do you think?”

The laughter still hasn’t subsided.

The good news is, the shirt looked FANTASTIC on our tall, slim, fit, YOUNG, handsome son.

Anybody know where I can get a good deal on some patent leather shoes?

Tags:
Authored by: Michael Malgeri
http://www.kids4biz.com

Michael lives in Redondo Beach with his wonderful wife and their beautiful children, the stars of "On Dad's Watch." He makes a living in the software industry and pursues writing in between fun family events. Along with "On Dad's Watch," Michael believes there's a need to teach young people about the morality and practicality of Capitalism as well as provide them with an alternative perspective on environmental issues. His books on these topics can be found at www.kids4biz.com.

