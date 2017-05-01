Tips for sun protection
May is Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month. Here are a few tips to protect your family from the sun provided by Dr. Pascucci, a dermatologist at the UCLA Health Office in Redondo Beach.
- Use sunscreen year-round, even when it’s cloudy outdoors
- Reapply sunscreen generously and frequently
- Seek shade when appropriate
- Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors
- Limit your sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm, when UV rays arethe strongest
- Wear a hat with a wide brim and tightly woven clothing that covers most of your skin
- Wear polarized sunglasses
- Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps
- Wear swim shirts or rash guards forwater activity
- Use UV protectant laundry additive to clothing to give extra protection
Guest Writer-Dr. Pascucci is a dermatologist at the UCLA Health office in Redondo Beach, located at 514 N. Prospect Ave., and sees patients of all ages. (310) 937-8555. uclahealth.org/redondobeach.