Tips for sun protection

Happy young family having fun running on beach at sunset. Toned photo. Family traveling concept. No effects - real sun

May is Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.    Here are a few tips to protect your family from the sun provided by Dr. Pascucci, a dermatologist at the UCLA Health Office in Redondo Beach. 

  • Use sunscreen year-round, even when it’s cloudy outdoors
  • Reapply sunscreen generously and frequently
  • Seek shade when appropriate
  • Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors
  • Limit your sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm, when UV rays arethe strongest
  • Wear a hat with a wide brim and tightly woven clothing that covers most of your skin
  • Wear polarized sunglasses
  • Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps
  • Wear swim shirts or rash guards forwater activity
  • Use UV protectant laundry additive to clothing to give extra protection

Guest Writer-Dr. Pascucci is a dermatologist at the UCLA Health office in Redondo Beach, located at 514 N. Prospect Ave., and sees patients of all ages. (310) 937-8555. uclahealth.org/redondobeach.

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

