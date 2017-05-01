Tips for sun protection

May is Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month. Here are a few tips to protect your family from the sun provided by Dr. Pascucci, a dermatologist at the UCLA Health Office in Redondo Beach.

Use sunscreen year-round, even when it’s cloudy outdoors

Reapply sunscreen generously and frequently

Seek shade when appropriate

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going outdoors

Limit your sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm, when UV rays arethe strongest

Wear a hat with a wide brim and tightly woven clothing that covers most of your skin

Wear polarized sunglasses

Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps

Wear swim shirts or rash guards forwater activity

Use UV protectant laundry additive to clothing to give extra protection

Guest Writer-Dr. Pascucci is a dermatologist at the UCLA Health office in Redondo Beach, located at 514 N. Prospect Ave., and sees patients of all ages. (310) 937-8555. uclahealth.org/redondobeach.