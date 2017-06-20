The Invitation

Throughout the “On Dad’s Watch” years, I’ve written about our son’s Tourette’s. In the early days, his “special” behavior was disguised behind humor, complaints and somewhat exaggerated tales. In latter days, following the “coming clean,” not much changed.

What also remained constant was our son’s iron-willed desire to have a normal, fun social life. Without shredding my world renown macho image, and bursting into tears, it would be difficult to accurately describe what he’s been through.

By the time he was past the “play date” years, invitations to “get together,” “hang out,” “come on over” or “meet up” NEVER materialized. Social media was a double-edged sword, and a sharp one at that. You see, while it remained his primary vehicle for texting and otherwise eventually convincing someone, ANYONE to get together, it also served as a painful reminder of the events going on, to which he wasn’t invited.

Nonetheless, through 18 plus years and counting, he’s valiantly and steadfastly marched on, not to be denied his chance at friendship. This summer, he’s been on a roll, arranging parties and get togethers rivaling a Hollywood A-lister. His Mom and I have enjoyed the positive turn of events from the sidelines.

The highlight of the summer, however, occurred earlier this week!

“Mom! Dad! I can’t believe it! Someone actually invited ME to a party!!! It finally happened!!!”

It was true! Of course, I told him he wasn’t allowed to go, but that’s beside the point. Are you kidding!!! I darn near got him a stretch limo for what was a late afternoon BBQ! Needless to say, he had an AMAZING time.

Anyway, thank you for reading. It was a difficult story to write, but a wonderful one to share with all of you.