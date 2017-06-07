The Art of Summer

Happy Summer! It’s my favorite time of the year and I again ask how can the school year go by so quickly!?

As my boys continue to grow up, each summer I ask myself how can I provide the best experiences and memories for them. Each year it really varies. I know I need some structure this year so yes to some camps and classes, but I am also dedicated to giving them more open ended time then in the years past.

I want them to have those “lazy days of summer” so they themselves can create, shape, and self-organize more. They are a bit older now, as they just finished 5th and 8th grades and we are very fortunate to have a few families on our street with kids the same age. Between the trampoline, foos-ball, skateboarding, scootering, golf, and yes, I admit (some) video games (I promise I am super strict which they don’t like, but that is my job) I want to give them the opportunity to organize their days and time.

I grew up in a home where I went to the beach and had pool parties, but I also had piano lessons and art class. I also played with all the neighborhood kids as I remember lots of roller skating! I think and now know my parents did me a great favor in giving me that balance of open ended play and “hang out time” along with some structure.

So, as you head into the greatest “off” time for your kids, remember to give them those days of open ended play in addition to all the camps and classes.

Those experiences truly stay with them as they did for most of us.

Happy Summer and See you in Art Class!