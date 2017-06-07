The Art of Summer

Posted on June 7, 2017

summer, childhood, leisure and people concept - happy little boyHappy Summer! It’s my favorite time of the year and I again ask how can the school year go by so quickly!?

As my boys continue to grow up, each summer I ask myself how can I provide the best experiences and memories for them. Each year it really varies. I know I need some structure this year so yes to some camps and classes, but I am also dedicated to giving them more open ended time then in the years past.

I want them to have those “lazy days of summer” so they themselves can create, shape, and self-organize more. They are a bit older now, as they just finished 5th and 8th grades and we are very fortunate to have a few families on our street with kids the same age. Between the trampoline, foos-ball, skateboarding, scootering, golf, and yes, I admit (some) video games (I promise I am super strict which they don’t like, but that is my job) I want to give them the opportunity to organize their days and time.

I grew up in a home where I went to the beach and had pool parties, but I also had piano lessons and art class. I also played with all the neighborhood kids as I remember lots of roller skating! I think and now know my parents did me a great favor in giving me that balance of open ended play and “hang out time” along with some structure.
So, as you head into the greatest “off” time for your kids, remember to give them those days of open ended play in addition to all the camps and classes.

Those experiences truly stay with them as they did for most of us.

Happy Summer and See you in Art Class!

Authored by: Lauren Perelmuter

Lauren Perelmuter, Owner and Founder of Art To Grow On Children's Art Center, Inc. has been dedicated to and deeply involved in the arts and art education for 25 years. As Founder and President, Perelmuter launched Art To Grow On Inc. in 2000, bringing Art Enrichment Programs, Products, and Services to children ages 18 months –18 years old. Perelmuter’s extensive background working with Schools, both private and public, along with Cities, Corporate Day Care Centers, Non-Profit Organizations and Corporations, has moved Art To Grow On Inc. to the forefront as one of the leading art enrichment providers in Southern California. Perelmuter believes the act of “creating” gives children Life Essential Skills: Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Independent Learning, Collaboration, and Communication- skills this generation must embrace and refine not only to thrive but to contribute as global citizens and become optimal thinkers. “They are our future innovators!” Lauren can be reached at picasso@art2growon.com, www.Art2GrowOn.com and (310) 625-6028.

