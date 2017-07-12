Summer Travel: Toys and Products that Make Travel Fun!!

We selected a few fun products that we thought would make travel more fun for everyone from Preschool to adult!

Preschool

Manhattan Toy Company’s award winning MiO sets are perfect for travel. Small toys that are open ended and allow kids to take advantage of their surroundings in their imaginative play. What’s Up For Kids received the MiO Outdoors set to review. I was impressed with the quality of the toys and that the set was made with wood and fabric. All of the MiO wood sets have non-toxic water based finishes. The figure with the bean bag body is the perfect size for little hands. The cute hammock and trees can be the set for many summer adventures. The MiO Outdoor set retails for $24. People sets and Animal sets start at $10. Available at www.manhattantoy.com. Free shipping on all ground orders is a nice bonus (and subscribe to their email list then enjoy 20% off your first purchase.)

Another great choice is Mental Blox Jr. Early Logic Game from Learning Resources is a 3-D puzzle and a building set in one! We liked the durable, light weight pieces with inviting colors and designs, and we think the durable double sided game cards will encourage children to play independently to solve puzzles and challenges, (although parents, grandparents and siblings may be drawn into the play.) This follow-up to the best-selling, award-winning Mental Blox game is specially made for younger players. Kids will love solving 28 puzzle challenges by stacking the colorful, engaging blocks into the right combinations. The perfect way to encourage early development of critical thinking and logic skills. Includes Activity Cards to guide the play! For ages 4 years+. MSRP: $19.99. Available online at www.Amazon.com.

Elementary through High School

Another product great for travel or to get a head start on Back to School shopping is school supplies from Yoobi! What’s Up for Kids received a sneak peek at some of the over 200 new products being introduced in July for Back To School. I put them to the test with my fifth grader, she loved the cool pastel designs with unicorns, cupcakes, ice cream cones, donuts and fun colors like aqua and pink. She also liked the space themed items with planets and inter-galactic designs. Like me, she found the mini products like the Mini 10 Color Clickable Pen with donut charm and the Mini spiral notebook with charm and elastic band irresistible. With fun items as low as $1.99 to $12.99 you will want to get a jump on Back To School shopping. The best part of Yoobi is that for every Yoobi item purchased, a Yoobi item will be donated to a classroom in need, right here in the U.S. Since Yoobi’s launch in June 2014, they have donated free school supplies to over 2.4 million kids – and they are still just getting started. I think these items are so cool and colorful your child (and maybe you too) will want to use them during summer vacation!!! Items available in July at Target or visit Yoobi.com.

Family

What’s Up for Kids received a sample of the collection and just the scent of each product makes you feel you are on a tropical vacation! The Sun & Swim collection consists of the Lifeguard Clarifying Shampoo, Lemon-Aid Conditioner and CoCo Cabana Sun Spray that work together to keep hair soft and shiny after fun in the sun. The line is enriched with all natural banana leaf extract, coconut oil and citrus extracts to help keep hair healthy. Formulated to keep hair hydrated and moisturized all year long, all products are free of allergens—they are gluten, dairy, soy and nut free. They’re also safe for color-treated hair (a plus for moms!) and work to avoid chlorine green and excessive sea salt build up.

The full-size products are $11.95 each and are available at FairyTalesHairCare.com, and at retailers including CVS, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Ulta. The Sun & Swim line also comes in a mini travel-size kit ($14 for a 3oz set) that is excellent for vacation!