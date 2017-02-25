Spotlight On TGA Premier Sports Camps

TGA logoMake this summer fun and memorable with week-long TGA Premier Sports Camps for boys and girls ages 5 to 17!

As camp season approaches, What’s Up for Kids is spotlighting summer camp programs. This week we are pleased to share more about TGA Premier Sports Camps. We asked program director, Kiara Williams, to share with our readers a little about what parents and kids can expect this summer at TGA Premier Sports Camps.
TGA PhotoTGA Premier Cheerleading, Flag Football, Golf and Tennis Camps offer an unforgettable experience with professional instruction, station-based drills, and fun all camp activities that keep students engaged all week.

Camps feature sport specific STEAM labs, and a Friday Festival/Game Day for friends and family to attend! Learn a new sport or improve your skills and make friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

Camp Locations
Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance and Lomita

TGA Sports Camps Include

  •  Lunch, snacks and drinks
  • Before/after camp care available
  • Sports bottle, uniform and award
  • Specialized sport professionals
  • Low camper to instructor ratio
  • Financial aid available
  • Fun, and enriching camp environment

Camps Sell Out Quickly. Sign Up Today!
PlayTGA.com/BeachCities

For More Info Contact
BeachCities@PlayTGA.com
310-347-7342

Facebook.com/TGAPremierSports
Instagram.com/TGAPremierSports
Twitter.com/TGA_Sports

Come out and meet the staff and play games with TGA Premier Sports at this year’s What’s Up for Kids Family Expo and Camp Fair on March 25, 2017 from 10am to 3pm at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center click here for more details.

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

