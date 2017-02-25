Spotlight On TGA Premier Sports Camps

Make this summer fun and memorable with week-long TGA Premier Sports Camps for boys and girls ages 5 to 17!

As camp season approaches, What’s Up for Kids is spotlighting summer camp programs. This week we are pleased to share more about TGA Premier Sports Camps. We asked program director, Kiara Williams, to share with our readers a little about what parents and kids can expect this summer at TGA Premier Sports Camps.

TGA Premier Cheerleading, Flag Football, Golf and Tennis Camps offer an unforgettable experience with professional instruction, station-based drills, and fun all camp activities that keep students engaged all week.

Camps feature sport specific STEAM labs, and a Friday Festival/Game Day for friends and family to attend! Learn a new sport or improve your skills and make friends and memories that will last a lifetime.

Camp Locations

Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance and Lomita

TGA Sports Camps Include

Lunch, snacks and drinks

Before/after camp care available

Sports bottle, uniform and award

Specialized sport professionals

Low camper to instructor ratio

Financial aid available

Fun, and enriching camp environment

Camps Sell Out Quickly. Sign Up Today!

PlayTGA.com/BeachCities

For More Info Contact

BeachCities@PlayTGA.com

310-347-7342

Facebook.com/TGAPremierSports

Instagram.com/TGAPremierSports

Twitter.com/TGA_Sports

Come out and meet the staff and play games with TGA Premier Sports at this year’s What’s Up for Kids Family Expo and Camp Fair on March 25, 2017 from 10am to 3pm at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center click here for more details.