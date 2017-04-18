Spotlight On South Bay Kids Connection

If you attended the What’s Up for Kids Expo in March, you may have met the people behind South Bay Kids Connection, a new program in the South Bay focusing on social skills. We thought this program is something many parents would be interested in learning more about, so we asked Diana Cortese, South Bay Kids Connection Founder to share with us more about what participants can expect.

1. Tell us a little about your program.

South Bay Kids Connection offers weekly social skills groups that focus on developing and enhancing the social emotional skills which help create meaningful and positive peer relationships. These important life skills like cooperating with others, regulating one’s own behavior and showing empathy have been proven to not only improve children’s social abilities but increase their academic success as well. Our groups are currently located at Ryan Park in Rancho Palos Verdes and are run by experienced Behavior Analysts.

2. What do kids love most about your program?

Our kids love that they are there to have fun. They love our creative games that involve learning about each other and thrive off of cheering each other on, helping each other and expressing their ideas. It is a joy to watch and listen to the kids spontaneously compliment and encourage one another throughout the session.

3. What is unique about your program?

We are unique because we don’t lecture children about the correct way to act in different situations or have them memorize rules about social norms. We create situations via games and activities in which the children experience naturally how beneficial it is to work as a team and be supportive of one another. Our goal is for our kiddos to become socially motivated, flexible problem solvers. We run contrary to competitive programs that unintentionally put unnecessary stress on children. Our kiddos know and appreciate that at SBKC, we are all important and all learning together.

4. How can parents find out more?

Parents can find out more by visiting our website (www.southbaykidsconnection.com), emailing us at southbaykidsconnection@gmail.com, or visiting us on facebook .