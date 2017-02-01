Spotlight on Rolling Hills Country Day School Summer Camps

Rolling Hills Country Day School offers a variety of fun and interactive summer programs for grades K-8! We offer traditional 6 week summer school classes, science classes through Experium Science, and enrichment programs such as Study Skills, and Literature & Composition. Our day camp program includes many specialty activities such as swimming, art & crafts, cooking, dance, sports, imagination and creation classes. Major highlights for the kids are our weekly themes and shows, dress up days, inflatables and carnivals. Camp is all about having fun! Art Camp, Swim Camp, private swim lessons, and extended day care are available every afternoon until 6pm.

The kids absolutely love our staff and the activities we fill their day with. A major highlight is getting to swim twice a day. They do to swim lessons every morning and free swim every afternoon. We start and end each day with Pow wow where we sing our favorite camp songs and every afternoon the kids eat Popsicles and get to pie their favorite counselors.

Our flexibility makes our camp unique because parents can sign up for just 1 day or for the entire summer, and anywhere in between. I haven’t found a camp in the area quite as flexible as ours and that is why parents especially love us. Our staff go through a week long orientation, are background checked, CPR, first aid and epi pen trained and are hand selected as the best counselors the in the area.

Camp runs from June 26 – August 18 and registration begins April 17th. Parents can find out more information on our website or by requesting a brochure at: www.rhcds.com

They can also call or email our camp director: Melissa Sandoval at 310-377-4848, ext. 7051 or msandoval@rhcds.com

Editor’s Note: Come meet the staff from Rolling Hills Country Day School Camp at the What’s Up for Kids Family Expo and Camp Fair on March 25, 2017 click here for more information.