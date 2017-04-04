Spotlight on Spanish In Action

Did you know there is a great place in Manhattan Beach for kids ages 3 and a half to 10 years old where they can learn Spanish in a fun and engaging way? We recently had a chance to talk with Maria Ure, owner and director of Spanish in Action to share a little information with What’s Up for Kids about her program. If you have been considering Spanish language lessons, contact Maria and inquire about a free trial class and an opportunity to visit her charming classroom.

1. Tell us a little about your program.

I wanted to create a place in our community where children would have lots of fun learning Spanish.

We offer a solid and carefully thought out program so children can learn everyday subjects and are able to use them when they walk out of class. We teach everyday subjects and make emphasis in the conversation part of it, using the five senses in the learning process. Each group will learn a unique set of lessons in a stimulating and encouraging environment where kids can feel comfortable expressing themselves.

2. What do kids love most about your program?

Our children love to come and play games, taste foods and learn from different Spanish speaking countries, sing songs, dance, do arts and crafts, storytelling and participate in the fun and highly academic lesson of the day. They go home feeling good, positive and looking forward to the next lesson.



3.What is unique about your program?

The Spanish in Action curriculum is carefully designed for each group of children, ages 3 1/2 to 10 years old in a way that makes learning fun and highly academic. We create each custom-made lesson, handmade materials, worksheets and games that sets our school apart. Spanish in Action is radically different because the teachers personally sit down with the kids actively engaging them, delivering part of the lesson through songs, an easy and fun way to retain knowledge. This unique set of tools keeps students curious about learning Spanish as teachers instill strong skills and reinforce proper pronunciation.

I have been blessed to have been invited to teach and run the Spanish program at many schools in the South Bay since 1986, having taught more than 6,000 students over the course of 31 years. Also, been a native of Argentina gave me the opportunity to experience what is like to become trilingual and feel proud of speaking English and French and communicate with people from many different parts of the world. We gift our students a skill for life.

4. How can parents find out more?

Parents can stop by our school located at 3001 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach to watch a class in person. They can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram to see videos and pictures of our students speaking Spanish, check out our raving reviews on yelp and LinkedIn. Visit our website www.SpanishInAction.com for more details or call (310) 546-5927 to try a free class.