Spotlight On South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp

South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp is the first camp of its kind in the South Bay! You may have met the camp director and founder Kathleen Jacecko at this year’s What’s Up for Kids Expo in March. We asked her to share a little about her new program taking place at Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach this summer!

1. Tell us a little about your program.
After spending an entire schoolyear inside a classroom, summertime is for getting outside. At South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp, kids get outside for some fun one-on-one time with nature. Besides some good old-fashioned exploratory free play, campers will enjoy activities such as making and keeping a nature journal, trash-to-treasure crafts, scavenger hunts and even making s’mores in a solar oven!

Eco Kids Nature Camp is for children ages 6 – 8 and will take place at Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach. We offer a full-day option from 10am – 4pm and two half-day options, 10am – 1pm and 1 – 4pm. Camp runs Monday – Friday, during the weeks of June 26, July 10, July 24 and August 7.

South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp coming down the stairs (1)2. What you are most excited to offer kids this summer at camp?
We can’t wait to help kids relax and have fun playing in nature. We know that once they slip on their Eco Kids explorer vests, our campers will get lost in the wonder of the natural world. Whether we’re making maps and exploring the park, playing wildlife charades, or reading books about nature and all that it provides, our little campers will enjoy all the many benefits that nature provides. We are excited to get kids outdoors where they can thrive.

3. What is unique about your program?
South Bay Eco Kids is the first of its kind here in the South Bay. Starting this summer, it will be the one and only quality educational nature camp for kids. It will be the only camp where children will get to spend the day playing in, learning about and connecting with nature. At South Bay Eco Kids, we know
that children need nature, and that kids who love nature will one day grow up to protect it.

SouthBayEcoKids Logo 3 17 17 (3)4. How can parents find out more?
Visit our website at www.southbayecokids.org, or contact Kathleen Jacecko at kjacecko@teachinggreen.org or 310-372-7484 to learn more. We hope to see you this summer!

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

