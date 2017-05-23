Spotlight on PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp

You may have met staff from PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp at the What’s Up For Kids Expo in March. We asked them to let us know a little more about more about their Summer Day Camp programs in Palos Verdes.

1. Tell us a little about your camp.

PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp offers families an exciting summer of making friends and having fun! Families can enroll for one to ten weeks, you decide!

2. What do kids love most about your program?

Campers enjoy the beautiful and secure setting of the campus, the company of enthusiastic camp staff, and special weekly themes and activities!

3. What is unique about your camp?

Parents appreciate that extended hours are included at no additional charge!

4. How can parents find out more?

For more information, visit our website www.pvpusd.net/pvkids.