Spotlight on PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp

Spotlight on PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp

Posted on May 23, 2017 by in Camp Fun with No Comments on Spotlight on PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp

pvkids corner photo

You may have met staff from PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp at the What’s Up For Kids Expo in March.  We asked them to let us know a little more about more about their Summer Day Camp programs in Palos Verdes.

1. Tell us a little about your camp.
PV Kids’ Corner Summer Day Camp offers families an exciting summer of making friends and having fun!  Families can enroll for one to ten weeks, you decide!

2. What do kids love most about your program?
Campers enjoy the beautiful and secure setting of the campus, the company of enthusiastic camp staff, and special weekly themes and activities!

3. What is unique about your camp?
Parents appreciate that extended hours are included at no additional charge!

Kids' Corner Logo4. How can parents find out more?
For more information, visit our website www.pvpusd.net/pvkids.

Tags: , ,
Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

Related Posts
Splurge or Save? Getting the Most Bang for Your Beauty Buck Splurge or Save? Getting the Most Bang for Your Beauty Buck
Spotlight on AquaSurf Camp Spotlight on AquaSurf Camp
Brown Bag it? I think not! Brown Bag it? I think not!
What one Thing can Make Your Business Image Pop? What one Thing can Make Your Business Image Pop?
How to Look Fabulous in Your Photos How to Look Fabulous in Your Photos
Spotlight on Rolling Hills Country Day School Summer Camps Spotlight on Rolling Hills Country Day School Summer Camps
Guess what? You can look younger if… Guess what? You can look younger if…
Work On Your Skin From The Inside Out! Work On Your Skin From The Inside Out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *