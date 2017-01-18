Spotlight on More Than Lessons

What’s Up for Kids recently had the opportunity to connect with Dana Bisignano of More Than Lessons and find out a little more about the music instruction he offers for both children and adults.

1. Tell us a little about your program.

I offer private instruction in piano, guitar, electric bass and songwriting for children and adults. I’m a graduate of the Eastman School of Music. Not only do my students get instruction on specific instruments, they also develop an outstanding musical foundation, whether they’re interested in pop, rock, jazz or classical styles.

One of my students went on to major in piano at an Ivy League school. Another now plays bass in a rock band on a major label, and he recently completed his first tour, opening for some big-name acts. Both studied with me a few years, so it’s exciting to see their hard work pay off.

2. What do kids love most about your program?

They love discovering what they can create when they apply themselves, and the feeling of accomplishment that goes with it. When they experience that, their motivation and commitment grows exponentially. It’s amazing to be a part of their process and growth.

Parents are always invited to lessons, and collaborating with their child can really help the student’s success.

3. What is unique about your program?

I’ve been teaching at the college level for over 10 years, and privately for over 15 years. I bring a broad range of professional experience the table, including my background in classical piano, work as a professional bassist and as a music director for musical theater. I’ve sold compositions to music libraries that are heard on five continents, and I’m adept with songwriting styles in today’s market, (indie, R & B, etc.). Whatever the student’s age, interest or experience, I have something to pass on to the student, and I love doing it.

4. How can parents find out more?

Visit our website at morethanlessons.com or danabisignano.com. Dana can also be reached by phone or email: (310)529-8267 or dana@danabisignano.com.