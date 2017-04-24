Spotlight on AquaSurf Camp

You may have met members of the AquaSurf Summer Camp team at the What’s Up for Kids Family Expo and Camp Fair in March. This year, AquaSurf is expanding their camp program to the South Bay and we asked them to share a little about what kids and parents can expect when they sign up for an AquaSuft Summer Camp.

1. Tell us a little about your camp.

AquaSurf provides safe, fun and educational camps and programs for ages 5-9yrs, 10-12yrs and 13-17yrs. Instructors personalize sessions based on the needs of individual students. Students develop lifelong skills, lasting memories and treasured friendships.

2. What do kids love most about your program?

The instructors encourage students to have fun, let loose and be themselves. They maintain a positive family-style atmosphere to teach surfing and ocean skills in a safe environment.

3. What is unique about your camp?

AquaSurf has developed a systematic way of teaching students, training instructors and running operations to share amazing surf sessions with local communities and visitors from around the world.

The AquaSurf company is committed to advancing and innovating teaching methods and practices to ensure a positive, safe, fun and rewarding experience for students of all ages and abilities.

4. How can parents find out more?

Call: 310-902-7737

Visit: https://www.aquasurf.com/surf-camps

Save 15% (expires May 31st) with Early-Bird Promo Code: hang10