Spotlight on AquaSurf Camp

AquaSurf Photo 3You may have met members of the AquaSurf Summer Camp team at the What’s Up for Kids Family Expo and Camp Fair in March.  This year, AquaSurf is expanding their camp program to the South Bay and we asked them to share a little about what kids and parents can expect when they sign up for an AquaSuft Summer Camp.

1. Tell us a little about your camp.
AquaSurf provides safe, fun and educational camps and programs for ages 5-9yrs, 10-12yrs and 13-17yrs. Instructors personalize sessions based on the needs of individual students. Students develop lifelong skills, lasting memories and treasured friendships.

AquaSurf Photo 12. What do kids love most about your program?
The instructors encourage students to have fun, let loose and be themselves. They maintain a positive family-style atmosphere to teach surfing and ocean skills in a safe environment.

3. What is unique about your camp?
AquaSurf has developed a systematic way of teaching students, training instructors and running operations to share amazing surf sessions with local communities and visitors from around the world.

The AquaSurf company is committed to advancing and innovating teaching methods and practices to ensure a positive, safe, fun and rewarding experience for students of all ages and abilities.

AquaSurf Logo4. How can parents find out more?

Call: 310-902-7737

Visit: https://www.aquasurf.com/surf-camps

Save 15% (expires May 31st) with Early-Bird Promo Code: hang10

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

