Spotlight On Learn To Surf LA Surf Camp

Living in Southern California we are fortunate to be able to go to the beach year round. For our kids, learning how to surf, along with mastering ocean skills allows full enjoyment of our local beaches. Learn to Surf LA offers surf camps in the South Bay and Santa Monica from beginning to advanced levels. They also offer surf lessons to kids and adults year round. What’s Up for Kids asked them to share a little about what families can expect at Learn to Surf LA Summer Surf Camp.

1. Tell us a little about your camp.

Learn to Surf LA was founded in 2002 and has been offering youth surf camp every summer since 2004 in South Bay and in Santa Monica. Our surf camps provide students the knowledge and skills to surf confidently and safely while having a great time. We build a solid foundation of basic and intermediate surfing skills while focusing on safety and ocean awareness. Our advanced camp then takes students to the next level, focusing on advanced techniques and principles. Safety is our top priority. Our experienced, CPR and First Aid certified instructors teach students how to catch waves, stand up, turn, paddle out, turtle roll and duck dive, get past the break, maneuver, select waves, manage position and timing, rip currents, tides ocean safety and much much more. The stoke on our kids’ faces at the end of each day is inspiring, and we have kids coming back to us year after year to further improve on their surf skills. Ours is an experience of a lifetime that will never be forgotten.

2. What do kids love most about your program?

Kids love the confidence they build and the good times we share at camp. Our camp is really focused on empowering kids to get out there and do it. We guide them through our curriculum at their own level. The confidence they show at the end of each week is astounding.

3. What is unique about your camp?

We actually teach our kids how to surf – we’re not just a day/beach camp. If you want your kid building solid ocean skills while learning how to surf and enjoy the coastal zone to the upmost, all while having a great summer experience building new friendships and creating lifelong memories, our camp is for you!

4. How can parents find out more?

Please visit us online at www.LearnToSurfLA.com, or call us at 310-663-2479. We look forward to meeting you!