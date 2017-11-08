Spotlight on Joey Ikemoto Photography

You may have seen Joey Ikemoto Photography’s studio which is located in Old Torrance. We recently had a chance to connect with Joey Ikemoto and we asked him to share a little about what makes his studio so special for children’s portraits.

Tell us a little about your children’s photography options.

We’ve been in business for 40 years. We are privileged to own a 6,000 sq ft studio, which allows us to have 30-40 different backdrops and several unique three-dimensional sets. We also have our own on-site lab, which means that we produce our own prints and do all of our retouching in-house. This gives us a very fast turn around for our orders, with both prints and digital files. Our studio is located in Historical Downtown Torrance (our building was actually once a JC Penny’s Department store back in the 30s!), and thanks our unique location, there are many picturesque areas for outdoor shoots within walking distance.

What is unique about your photography?

We do everything we can to bring out genuine smiles, and after 40 years in the business, we know what really works! When we’re in a shoot, we have a team working on set to ensure the best experience for both the kids and their parents. While the photographer is shooting, we also have a team member dedicated to making the children laugh, have fun, and create a warm atmosphere where kids can feel at ease. This way, we know they’re really having fun, and the photographer can focus purely on capturing the natural, spontaneous joy of your child.

What do kids enjoy about a photo sitting at Joey Ikemoto Photography?

When families come into our studio, it’s not just a photo session, but a truly great experience. We find that perfect balance of just playing with the kids and letting the photographer work in the background, to where most kids often don’t even realize that they’re having their picture taken, and the results really show.

We also have a playroom for the kids that are a little more introverted. This gives them the time they need to warm up to a new place, get used to everyone, and relax.

Our studio is by appointment only, so there’s no waiting hours for your turn in a lobby with five other families. We give ample time to each session, so we can be totally flexible with outfit changes, or if you want pictures both inside with studio backdrops and outside around town or at the park. It’s a totally different experience than any other studio, and that’s because we’ve taken the time to learn how to make your time here truly special.

How can parents find out more?

Please click on our link or go to GotPics.com or call us at (310) 212-7366 or come and visit our studio at 1267 Sartori Ave, Torrance, CA 90501 Tuesday-Friday from 10-6 and Saturday from 10-5.