Spotlight on Everyone Plays Piano

What’s Up for Kids recently learned about Simply Music Piano, a new approach to teaching piano that is being offered in the South Bay by Kate Ogden of Everyone Plays Piano. Kate Ogden is a licensed Simply Music Piano teacher and we asked her to share a little about what makes this program different.

1. Tell us a little about your program.

Simply Music Piano is a revolutionary method that has kids playing great pieces both hands from their first lessons while on their path to a complete music education. This is a playing based method where students are taught to PLAY first in a shared or private lesson where they have the opportunity to build a repertoire BEFORE learning the complexities of music notation. Children experience the joy of playing from their first day at the keyboard!

2. What do kids love most about your program?

Kids love to be able to play immediately and only 15 minute daily practice is required for young beginners. In shared lessons, offered at a lower rate, students enjoy having a buddy(s) where they learn from each other and derive ongoing benefits from constant reinforcement of the Simply Music concepts. Parents find the shared setting more motivating where students can have fun playing together and also experience their “first performances” with other students and parents present. In private sessions, students will have more individualized attention as well as opportunities to perform in recitals scheduled (generally) starting in their second year.

3. What is unique about your program?

As we speak before reading language, we play before reading notes. Note reading is delayed until the student has developed their playing skills and musicality, usually after the first year, depending on the student’s progress in this very thoughtful, organized, brilliantly conceived method of learning to play the piano.

4. How can parents find out more?

Go to www.everyoneplayspiano.com or call Kate Ogden, Licensed Simply Music Piano teacher at 310.487.4728. Free information sessions at 416 Malaga Lane, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90275 are scheduled in August and September. Reservations are required and you MUST call to reserve a seat for any of the following information sessions. Please note that those attending August sessions will receive priority.

Choose from the following dates for information sessions:

• August 12th, 2pm or

• August 16th or August 24th, 5pm

• September 9th or September 12th, 1pm

• September 7th or 13th, 5pm