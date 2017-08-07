Spotlight on Everyone Plays Piano

Spotlight on Everyone Plays Piano

Posted on August 7, 2017 by in In the Spotlight with No Comments on Spotlight on Everyone Plays Piano

What’s Up for Kids recently learned about Simply Music Piano, a new approach to teaching piano that is being offered in the South Bay by Kate Ogden of Everyone Plays Piano. Kate Ogden is a licensed Simply Music Piano teacher and we asked her to share a little about what makes this program different.

1. Tell us a little about your program.
Simply Music Piano is a revolutionary method that has kids playing great pieces both hands from their first lessons while on their path to a complete music education. This is a playing based method where students are taught to PLAY first in a shared or private lesson where they have the opportunity to build a repertoire BEFORE learning the complexities of music notation. Children experience the joy of playing from their first day at the keyboard!

2. What do kids love most about your program?
Kids love to be able to play immediately and only 15 minute daily practice is required for young beginners. In shared lessons, offered at a lower rate, students enjoy having a buddy(s) where they learn from each other and derive ongoing benefits from constant reinforcement of the Simply Music concepts. Parents find the shared setting more motivating where students can have fun playing together and also experience their “first performances” with other students and parents present. In private sessions, students will have more individualized attention as well as opportunities to perform in recitals scheduled (generally) starting in their second year.

3. What is unique about your program?
As we speak before reading language, we play before reading notes. Note reading is delayed until the student has developed their playing skills and musicality, usually after the first year, depending on the student’s progress in this very thoughtful, organized, brilliantly conceived method of learning to play the piano.
4. How can parents find out more?

Go to www.everyoneplayspiano.com or call Kate Ogden, Licensed Simply Music Piano teacher at 310.487.4728. Free information sessions at 416 Malaga Lane, Palos Verdes Estates, CA 90275 are scheduled in August and September. Reservations are required and you MUST call to reserve a seat for any of the following information sessions. Please note that those attending August sessions will receive priority.

Choose from the following dates for information sessions:
• August 12th, 2pm or
• August 16th or August 24th, 5pm
• September 9th or September 12th, 1pm
• September 7th or 13th, 5pm

 

Tags: , , ,
Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

Related Posts
Spotlight on Spanish In Action Spotlight on Spanish In Action
Act Your Heart: A Unique Performing Arts Program Act Your Heart: A Unique Performing Arts Program
Spotlight on Courteous and Cool Etiquette School Spotlight on Courteous and Cool Etiquette School
Spotlight On South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp Spotlight On South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp
Waterworks Swim School Opening inside LA Fitness South Bay Waterworks Swim School Opening inside LA Fitness South Bay
Spotlight on More Than Lessons Spotlight on More Than Lessons
Mommy & Me Mommy & Me
Homeschooling: The Flexible, Affordable Alternative When Traditional Schools Aren’t Making the Grade Homeschooling: The Flexible, Affordable Alternative When Traditional Schools Aren’t Making the Grade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *