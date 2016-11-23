Spotlight on Crescendo Music and Dance Academy

Recently I had a chance to sit down with Garry Lawrence, the Director of Crescendo Music and Dance Academy in Torrance. I was surprised to learn about all the exciting programs going on at the new facility, and to find out about additions to their facilities coming soon.

Garry explained how The Salvation Army had recognized a need in the community for music programs, especially in light of budget cuts to art programs in the schools. As a result of this vision, Crescendo has become a place where children and adults can enjoy private music lessons in a variety of instruments including but not limited to piano, guitar, vocal and percussions. All instructors have a degree in music and offer the highest level of instruction. There is also a dance studio where dance classes are offered to teach dance technique, poise, spatial awareness. Music classes are offered throughout the day between 9am to 8pm to fit the needs of both home school students and students needing after school instruction, as well as adults. Saturday lessons are also available. In early 2017 performance and recital opportunities will also be available to students.

Starting in November, Crescendo will begin offering a Mommy and Me Music class which will provide a fun musical exploration for pre-schoolers. These classes will be offered in 7 week sessions by Miss Shalini, who has a Bachelor Degree in Music from Azusa Pacific University and classes will include: rhythm, pitch exploration, movement to a beat, rhythmic pattern, story through music and expression through music.

Also offered at Crescendo in partnership with Music Does It! are programs serving kids and adults with Autism related needs including: Private Therapeutic Music Instruction, Skill Development Groups and Socializing Fun Groups. To learn more visit www.musicdoesit.com/autism

As you can see Crescendo aims to meet the diverse musical needs of the South Bay , they are very excited to introduce themselves to the community and invite you for a Free tour and a Free first lesson. Contact them at (310) 542-9171 or visit their website at www.CrescendoMusicAndDance.com and learn more!