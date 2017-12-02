Speaking “Girl”

Far be it from me to be the expert on this topic even though I live with two women and have years of experience tormenting a little sister.

On this occasion, I was innocently eavesdropping on a LisaBelle-Dominique conversation, the content of which left me longing for a protocol droid… you know, C3PO? Fluent in over 6 million languages? I’ll bet he doesn’t speak “Girl.”

“So, she told HER but she didn’t tell ME.” That was Dom lamenting to my wife.

“That was mean. I wonder why she did that.”

“Wait a sec,” I thought. Someone is being mean to my kid. I had to get involved. “Who’s being mean to you, Dom. What happened?” The puppy was looking at me, but the girls kept right on going.”

“I know! I mean, I’M her friend! I’M the one that’s always been there.” I was being ignored.

“Dom,” I said. “What’s going on?” The puppy tilted his head and sneezed.

“So now I don’t know what to do. I mean, it’s not like it has anything to do with me. But I should have been involved!!!” I thought I should have been involved as well.

“You’re right,” my wife said, consoling our daughter. “Just because it had nothing to do with you, doesn’t mean you should have nothing to do with it.” I kinda felt the same way.

“Huh!” I was stumped. “Guys, can I help?”

“Dad, you wouldn’t understand.”

My wife chimed in. “She’s right. You wouldn’t.”

“Oh, OK.” I said. Later that week I enrolled in an online “Girl talk” class in an attempt to increase my relevancy in this area. I’m not every optimistic, but C3PO is the instructor.