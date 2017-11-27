School Mornings Stress Busters

Posted on November 27, 2017 by in Home and Family with No Comments on School Mornings Stress Busters

Well, they are back to school. Added deadlines, obligations, responsibilities, and more. It happens every Fall and yet, we are always overwhelmed with of getting the morning going with less stressors. After all we have just left our “more relaxed” summer for them & you.

Here are a few tips to get you on the right track to less stress mornings. PLANNING is key!!

Tip # 1. The evening before:

  • Plan an easy breakfast: setting out cereal, bowls, etc.
  • Plan tomorrow’s attire: no arguments in the morning.
  • Make the lunch & refrigerate as necessary
  • Place any items to bring to school at the exit door.
  • Baths/showers before bedtime.
  • Keep a basket near the exit door to hold backpacks, books,
    homework, sports items, etc.

Tip # 2. In the morning:

  • Plan to get up 15 minutes early to help avoid unexpected delays.
  • No TV or electronics…or limit use by setting the timer.
  • Place lunch/snacks or lunch money in the basket at the exit door.
  • Remind children of “out the door” time. If necessary, set a timer 10 minutes before time to leave.
  • Have a checklist of things to do before leaving.
  • Place the list in a plastic cover and attach to the refrigerator or a cupboard door.
  • Discuss plan for the day: pick up time, after school sports, appointments, dinner time, etc. before getting into the car, as just driving to school can be a distraction.

Tip # 3 After drop off: Drive to work or back home and relax….until it is time to pick them up. Sigh!

Remember…PLANNING is KEY and a better way to start each school day for you and them!

Ann Gambrell…school morning stress busters 11/1/17

Authored by: Ann Gambrell
http://www.linkedin.com/pub/ann-gambrell/12/553/79b

