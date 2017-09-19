School Begins at Bedtime

Getting out the door and off to school can be stressful and a morning dread! The key is planning; not just by the parents, but kids can also help to create a more “peaceful” morning. Along with this is a great teaching opportunity re: organizing & planning skills from grade school on.



Getting moving in the morning does NOT have to be painful, and….begins with planning the night before. Yes, planning.

Here are some evening tips to get off to a good start to the next day:

Before bedtime set out as much as possible for breakfast including: cereal, bowl, spoon and napkin. Fresh fruit can wait until morning…bananas excluded. If cereal is not their preference, any non-perishables can be waiting in the morning. Bagged lunch is definitely an evening before prep and refrigerated if necessary. If lunch will be purchased, then be sure the money makes it to the backpack or wallet. The morning exit door is the “drop off” spot for other take to school musts, including backpack, homework, books, non-perishable snacks, after school sports stuff: some of which can be stored in the car trunk the night before. Shower/baths can also be “night before” time savers. Setting out clothes for the next day can be another real stress saver, eliminating: choices, not clean uniforms, etc.

A checklist may help to recall these steps, as many are not “clear headed” in the morning. A Post It at the door may help with the refrigerated items.

Anything to make mornings easier and more pleasant…go for it!