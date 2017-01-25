Sales Kick Off

Sales Kick Off

Posted on January 25, 2017 by in On Dad's Watch with No Comments on Sales Kick Off

To Do List chores, tasks, work and projects written on a messageIf you work in a sales organization, it’s a good bet you spend a week each year at the annual “kick off.” It’s a multi-day festival, typically lasting from 7am to midnight. By its end, you’re saturated in company spirit and Jack Daniels.

While I love the event, I stress from being away from my precious cast of characters. My consolidation is the confidence I have in my better half to handle all manner of mayhem.

This week the “steely-eyed missile lady” came through again. Right around the time when a flight attendant was offering me a warm hand towel hanging from sterilized tongs, my intrepid wife was experiencing Zika virus-like symptoms. By the time I was dining on tender veal medallions and sipping a fine chardonnay, she was taxiing the kids to various events and managing our high-maintenance puppy rather than shivering under our covers.

To keep it interesting, I learned the family car broke down during my morning massage, uh, workout. Lucky for me the vehicle is still under warranty, so all she had to do was manage the situation for a few hours, coordinating Triple A, the Chrysler dealer and our demanding children.

I didn’t mind TOO MUCH when she interrupted me during the company golf event to give a status on the rooftop deck project. I advised her to keep her distance from the swarm of workers in our home, lest her ailment spread and delay the project.

As I fly home, catching up on email, I notice she needs information to complete the prep work she does for our yearly tax appointment. I’ll be sure to send it over right after the in-flight movie.

Gee! I sure hope next week is a lot easier when I’m home.

Tags: ,
Authored by: Michael Malgeri
http://www.kids4biz.com

Michael lives in Redondo Beach with his wonderful wife and their beautiful children, the stars of "On Dad's Watch." He makes a living in the software industry and pursues writing in between fun family events. Along with "On Dad's Watch," Michael believes there's a need to teach young people about the morality and practicality of Capitalism as well as provide them with an alternative perspective on environmental issues. His books on these topics can be found at www.kids4biz.com.

Related Posts
Love the One You’re With Love the One You’re With
76 Trombones Lead the Big Parade 76 Trombones Lead the Big Parade
Party Lessons Party Lessons
Doggie DNA Doggie DNA
Those Changing Times Those Changing Times
Attitude Attitude
Data Night Data Night
Coming Clean Coming Clean

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *