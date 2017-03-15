The “NEW” Spring Cleaning

Today’s spring-cleaning is not the same today as in our mother and grandmothers’ day. Yes. Spring does still conger up thoughts of opening the windows and freshening up the house. So, go for it with these quick tips to help you “spring” into action.

Open windows to air out each room and quickly clean the window and ledges on the inside. You can plan a later day to tackle the outsides. Dusting… light sprinkling of water on the bristles of a broom to “catch”

more dust and dirt when sweeping. This works especially well on porches, decks and garage floors. Or try the disposable pads on a stick method of dusting and wet cleaning. A telescoping duster is great for cobwebs in those high spots. Give it a quick spritz of furniture polish to catch the dust. Check out supermarket items for shower, tile and grout cleaning products. Baby wipes are easy to use to freshen up sinks & fixtures. Remember to

change the kitchen sink sponge daily, as they can be a breeding ground for

bacteria! Toss them into the dishwasher or washing machine or zap them in

the microwave oven for two minutes. Keep cleaning supplies under each sink in a handy caddie for easy access and quick clean-ups. Take care to prevent small children from getting into these areas. Window blinds…a feather duster with a light spray of dusting spray will do well to collect the dust.

That should get you started with the “new & easy” spring-cleaning.

Now, reward your hard work with some fun in the sun! After all it IS Spring!

©Ann Gambrell Jan. 2017