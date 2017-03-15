The “NEW” Spring Cleaning

The “NEW” Spring Cleaning

Posted on March 15, 2017 by in Home and Family with No Comments on The “NEW” Spring Cleaning

Spring Time ChoresToday’s spring-cleaning is not the same today as in our mother and grandmothers’ day. Yes. Spring does still conger up thoughts of opening the windows and freshening up the house. So, go for it with these quick tips to help you “spring” into action.

  1. Open windows to air out each room and quickly clean the window and ledges on the inside. You can plan a later day to tackle the outsides.
  2. Dusting… light sprinkling of water on the bristles of a broom to “catch”
    more dust and dirt when sweeping. This works especially well on porches, decks and garage floors. Or try the disposable pads on a stick method of dusting and wet cleaning.
  3. A telescoping duster is great for cobwebs in those high spots. Give it a quick spritz of furniture polish to catch the dust.
  4. Check out supermarket items for shower, tile and grout cleaning products.
  5. Baby wipes are easy to use to freshen up sinks & fixtures. Remember to
    change the kitchen sink sponge daily, as they can be a breeding ground for
    bacteria! Toss them into the dishwasher or washing machine or zap them in
    the microwave oven for two minutes.
  6. Keep cleaning supplies under each sink in a handy caddie for easy access and quick clean-ups. Take care to prevent small children from getting into these areas.
  7. Window blinds…a feather duster with a light spray of dusting spray will do well to collect the dust.

That should get you started with the “new & easy” spring-cleaning.
Now, reward your hard work with some fun in the sun! After all it IS Spring!
©Ann Gambrell Jan. 2017

Tags: ,
Authored by: Ann Gambrell
http://www.linkedin.com/pub/ann-gambrell/12/553/79b

Ann Gambrell is an organizational consultant, helping busy people to get organized since 1985. Ann is the originator of Creative Time-Plus, and conducts seminars, workshops and classes throughout the country. Ann is a founder and active member, of the National Association Of Professional Organizers. Her cassette tape and CD series relate to a variety of organizational topics including paperwork management, clutter control and kitchen organizing. View Ann's Profile on LinkedIn

Related Posts
What Are You Wearing? What Are You Wearing?
Camp Fairs Help Make The RIGHT Choice Camp Fairs Help Make The RIGHT Choice
Protect Kids From Dangerous Dehydration This Summer Protect Kids From Dangerous Dehydration This Summer
Kids’ Room Organizing…Yikes! Kids’ Room Organizing…Yikes!
Back to School Already? How to Set Your Child Up for Great Success Back to School Already? How to Set Your Child Up for Great Success
Kids and Paper, Paper, Paper!! Kids and Paper, Paper, Paper!!
Best Tools For A Simple Life Best Tools For A Simple Life
Let’s Pass it On: Thoughtfulness. Kindness. Hope Let’s Pass it On: Thoughtfulness. Kindness. Hope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *