MiO Wooden Playsets, the Perfect Summer Travel Toys for Preschoolers

Whenever traveling with children, I always find it helpful to have small, imaginative toys that kids can play with while waiting in airports, camping, playing at grandma’s house or in a hotel room. New locations can spark a child’s imagination, so a toy that can complement that is a bonus! Manhattan Toy Company’s award winning MiO sets are perfect. Small toys that are open ended and allow kids to take advantage of their surroundings in their imaginative play.

What’s Up For Kids received the MiO Outdoors set to review. I was impressed with the quality of the toys and that the set was made with wood and fabric. The figure with the bean bag body is the perfect size for little hands. The cute hammock and trees can be the set for many summer adventures. The MiO Outdoor set retails for $24. People sets and Animal sets start at $10.

All of the MiO wood sets have non-toxic water based finishes. The characters (people and animals) boast hand painted wood heads and cushy beanbag bodies. Available at www.manhattantoy.com. Free shipping on all ground orders is a nice bonus (and subscribe to their email list then enjoy 20% off your first purchase.) This would also make a great birthday gift for any preschooler or a thoughtful gift if you are hosting a young visitor this summer!