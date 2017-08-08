Why the makeover? By reducing the amount of added sugar, we are teaching our taste buds how to adapt to less sweetened food. By combining whole wheat flour with regular flour, we are adding in fiber and protein, while still providing a palatable muffin. By adding nuts, we’re adding in more fiber, healthy fats, and protein; all which provide satiety and increased nutrients, while still tasting delicious! Too often, we don’t give our bodies ENOUGH nutrients to keep it fueled and satisfied, but this recipe is sure to accomplish both!

Made Over Banana Muffins

Yields: 18 muffins

* These muffins pack a powerful nutrient punch and can be eaten as a snack, or as part of a balanced breakfast.

Ingredients:

¾ cup 100% stone ground whole wheat organic flour

¾ cup unbleached all purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 ¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

2 eggs

¾ cup applesauce (unsweetened)

½ cup olive oil

2 soft bananas

chopped walnuts

chopped almonds

Muffin liners (optional)

Non stick spray olive oil

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line bottom of muffin pans and spray w/non stick olive oil spray OR skip the linings, and just spray pan w/olive oil Stir dry ingredients together (except nuts) in medium bowl Beat eggs, sugar, applesauce, oil, and bananas on medium speed for 2 minutes Add in dry ingredients and mix until combined Divide mixture evenly between muffin cups Top each muffin with walnuts, and/or sliced almonds Bake for 18 minutes

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com