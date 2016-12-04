Lovepop Cards

Posted on December 4, 2016

love-pop-cardWhat’s Up for Kids was recently introduced to Lovepop Cards and we were charmed. Each unassuming card opens up to an unexpected surprise, a mini paper sculpture to delight young and old.  Lovepop’s mission is to make it easy for people to do special things for the people in their lives that they care about most. We think these are an awesome way to surprise someone and that the cards will be cherished by anyone lucky enough to get one in the mail. We particularly love how the holiday cards can be displayed as a mini holiday decoration!

Lovepop has cards for every occasion and special Holiday cards, too. Each card would brighten up  a desk, apartment, or dorm room. From the outside, Lovepop cards look much like any other card, it is not heavy or thick so the recipient is fully surprised to open it up and have a fun 3D surprise. Cards sold individually or in multiple card packs.

To find out more and see the huge selection, visit lovepopcards.com or Facebook.

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

