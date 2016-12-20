Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids!

Need a rush beverage idea for your holiday meal that is both simple and easy and a hit with the kids. How about a hot chocolate station or reindeer root beer float station (both ideas I ran across at holiday events this season!!)

For a hot chocolate station just set out a thermos full of hot chocolate, cups, napkins and a jar full of mini marshmallows, large marshmallows, mini candy canes, chocolate syrup to drizzle, and a can of whipped cream.

Another cute idea is a root beer float station. Decorate bottles of root beers like reindeer, and set out the bottles, vanilla ice cream containers (set in a big bowl of ice if you plan to leave out for a while), cups, ice cream scoop, spoons and let the kids make root beer floats! To pre-decorate the bottles, you just need a hot glue gun, small red pom poms for the nose, wiggly eyes and brown pipe cleaners for the antlers.

Kids (and adults) will have fun, and maybe you will have a new tradition!!