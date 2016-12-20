Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids!

Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids!

Posted on December 20, 2016 by in Cookin' Corner with No Comments on Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids!

hot-chocoate-stationNeed a rush beverage idea for your holiday meal that is both simple and easy and a hit with the kids. How about a hot chocolate station or reindeer root beer float station (both ideas I ran across at holiday events this season!!)

For a hot chocolate station just set out a thermos full of hot chocolate, cups, napkins and a jar full of mini marshmallows, large marshmallows, mini candy canes, chocolate syrup to drizzle, and a can of whipped cream.

root-beer-float-stationAnother cute idea is a root beer float station. Decorate bottles of root beers like reindeer, and set out the bottles, vanilla ice cream containers (set in a big bowl of ice if you plan to leave out for a while), cups, ice cream scoop, spoons and let the kids make root beer floats! To pre-decorate the bottles, you just need a hot glue gun, small red pom poms for the nose, wiggly eyes and brown pipe cleaners for the antlers.

Kids (and adults) will have fun, and maybe you will have a new tradition!!

Tags: , ,
Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

Related Posts
XyloSweet® Heavenly Spice Cake XyloSweet® Heavenly Spice Cake
Start Your Day with a Smoothie! Start Your Day with a Smoothie!
Tips for Making Kid And Mom Friendly Breakfasts Tips for Making Kid And Mom Friendly Breakfasts
Caramel Apple Crisp Recipe from Annie B’s Caramels Caramel Apple Crisp Recipe from Annie B’s Caramels
Easter Lily Cake Easter Lily Cake
Red Lentil Soup Red Lentil Soup
Smokey Roasted Corn on the Cob Smokey Roasted Corn on the Cob
Crispy Topped Stuffed Shells Crispy Topped Stuffed Shells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *