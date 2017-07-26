Kids In The Kitchen

Kids In The Kitchen

Posted on July 26, 2017 by in Home and Family with No Comments on Kids In The Kitchen

Kids, in a busy kitchen, at various ages can be a “help” or a “hindrance.”

At an early age they want to be where you are, and many times that is in the kitchen. Unless they are in a high chair they are just running around and “getting in the way.” However, at the correct age, they can be help full in so many ways.
Many of life’s skills can be learned in the kitchen. It can be a fun teaching and learning environment. Of course safety is key in teaching your helpers new skills and responsibilities.

You will know at what age to begin and to elevate their helpfulness.

Here are a few helpful tips and learning possibilities for various ages:

  1. Help in setting the table from place mats, dishes, silverware, napkins, salt & pepper shakers, etc.
  2. Helping to cook definitely varies with age, from cleaning fruits & vegies to prepping a salad bowl to cutting & chopping veggies, etc.
  3. Helping to load & unload the dishwasher may include an adult assistant
    in reaching high shelves and handling breakable items.
  4. Emptying the trash & recycle bins can be helpful.
  5. Checking the shelves & drawers before shopping day, for items for the
    grocery list, can also help.
  6. Matching Tupperware/plastic containers with their lids makes finding them
    so much easier when needed. This is a good one for small kids wanting to help.
  7. Filling salt & pepper shakers is another easy job…using a funnel help with spills.
  8. Keep your napkins in a drawer or holder? They can also refill them.

Yes, kids can be helpful and not a hindrance when the chore/help is matched with their age and abilities….and your patience! I practiced and learned all this by working with my children and grandchildren. Their future spouses/partners/roommates may also be grateful.

Give it a try.

Tags: ,
Authored by: Ann Gambrell
http://www.linkedin.com/pub/ann-gambrell/12/553/79b

Ann Gambrell is an organizational consultant, helping busy people to get organized since 1985. Ann is the originator of Creative Time-Plus, and conducts seminars, workshops and classes throughout the country. Ann is a founder and active member, of the National Association Of Professional Organizers. Her cassette tape and CD series relate to a variety of organizational topics including paperwork management, clutter control and kitchen organizing. View Ann's Profile on LinkedIn

Related Posts
The Art of Summer The Art of Summer
Play Dough and the Sand Box Play Dough and the Sand Box
Spring Cleaning…Really? Spring Cleaning…Really?
Single Moms: How to Survive Your First Thanksgiving Single Moms: How to Survive Your First Thanksgiving
Patience in Your Pocket Patience in Your Pocket
How to Simplify Your Life With Kids – Part 1 How to Simplify Your Life With Kids – Part 1
Quick Tips for the Kitchen Quick Tips for the Kitchen
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL THE SINGLE MOMS HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL THE SINGLE MOMS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *