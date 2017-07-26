Kids In The Kitchen

Kids, in a busy kitchen, at various ages can be a “help” or a “hindrance.”

At an early age they want to be where you are, and many times that is in the kitchen. Unless they are in a high chair they are just running around and “getting in the way.” However, at the correct age, they can be help full in so many ways.

Many of life’s skills can be learned in the kitchen. It can be a fun teaching and learning environment. Of course safety is key in teaching your helpers new skills and responsibilities.

You will know at what age to begin and to elevate their helpfulness.

Here are a few helpful tips and learning possibilities for various ages:

Help in setting the table from place mats, dishes, silverware, napkins, salt & pepper shakers, etc. Helping to cook definitely varies with age, from cleaning fruits & vegies to prepping a salad bowl to cutting & chopping veggies, etc. Helping to load & unload the dishwasher may include an adult assistant

in reaching high shelves and handling breakable items. Emptying the trash & recycle bins can be helpful. Checking the shelves & drawers before shopping day, for items for the

grocery list, can also help. Matching Tupperware/plastic containers with their lids makes finding them

so much easier when needed. This is a good one for small kids wanting to help. Filling salt & pepper shakers is another easy job…using a funnel help with spills. Keep your napkins in a drawer or holder? They can also refill them.

Yes, kids can be helpful and not a hindrance when the chore/help is matched with their age and abilities….and your patience! I practiced and learned all this by working with my children and grandchildren. Their future spouses/partners/roommates may also be grateful.

Give it a try.