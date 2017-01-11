Are Your Kids Getting Enough Sleep?

Did you know inadequate sleep has been linked to increased risk of accidents, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and depression? With school in full swing, make sure your children are getting the recommended amount of sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend the following for optimal health:

Infants 4 to 12 months should get 12 to 16 hours of sleep a day (including naps)

Children 1 to 2 years of age should get 11 to 14 hours of sleep a day (including naps)

Children 3 to 5 years of age should get 10 to 13 hours of sleep a day (including naps)

Children 6 to 12 years of age should get 9 to 12 hours of sleep a day

Teenagers 13 to 18 years of age should get 8 to 10 hours of sleep a day

Here are some helpful tips to sleep your way to good health:

For your young ones:

Try the “Brush, Book, Bed” program endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (More can be found at http://bit.ly/bedroutine).

Each night, help your children to brush their teeth. Read a favorite book (or two)! Get to bed at a regular time each night.

For your older ones:

Discourage use of cell phones, tablets, and computers at least 30 minutes before bedtime. The blue light from these electronics can disturb their circadian rhythm and day/night cycle. Remove the TV from the bedroom. Studies have shown that removing the TV from the bedroom leads to better and more sleep.

Guest Writer-Ron Tsao, MD – Internal Medicine, Pediatrics UCLA Health Redondo Beach