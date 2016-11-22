Holiday Gift Guide: Baby Gift Reviews

This year our December issue of What’s Up for Kids has some one of a kind gift ideas for Babies, Preschool, Elementary and Moms. Here is a sneak peak of the baby gifts we reviewed this year, look out for the December issue coming out next week for the full Holiday Gift Guide! Avoid the crowded malls and get something really unique!

Kleynimals:

What’s Up for Kids received a set of Kleyanimals to review and we were impressed with the clever concept of replacing mom’s car keys with eco friendly, non toxic food grade stainless steel for babies to explore and jingle. Kleyanimals would make a great gift for baby’s first Holiday and can be engraved to make a special keepsake. Kleyanimals retail for $28 and are available at www.kleynimals.com. They also have adorable three piece baby flatware sets that would also be a great gift!! Below is a parent review of the Kleyanimals.

Parent Review: The Kleynimals are very pretty and creative toy idea. My six month old loves the sound of them clinking together! It’s mesmerizing for her. She likes to hold it by the ring and shake, which is great fun until she flings too hard and hits herself in the head with the heavy keys. For this reason, I recommend suggested use be for an older age group. Or removing one of the keys so there are two would make it easier to manage for babies who are still developing their fine motor skills. It’s easy to see the lion and elephant but the giraffe is a little harder to tell exactly what the design is.

Pros of the Kleynimals are that my baby loves the feel of the keys one at a time in her mouth. She plays with the ring on her tongue. The individual keys are perfect size for her mouth and don’t choke or gag at all. The stainless steel gives a great feel that is cooling and soothing. They are easy to clean and very fun with supervision!

Finn+Emma 100% Organically Grown Clothes & Toys for Little Inhabitants

What’s Up for Kids was thrilled to receive samples to review from Finn+Emma, the entire line is so adorable and is a gift you can feel good about giving as the collection made from sustainable and eco friendly 100% organic materials and produced in a fair trade setting. All this and trendy and whimsical at the same time. To see the complete line visit www.finnandemma.com.

Parent Review: Hedgehog and fox onesie bodysuit and hedgehog teething toy. All so cute and quality.

Wood Teething Rattle-Carter the Hedgehog: My six month old loves the wood rattle teether! The ridges on the side are perfect for her to grab ahold with her little hands and seem to soothe her gums when she puts them in her mouth. The shaker sound it makes really captures her attention. She loves this toy. 5 stars! I like that it’s Earth friendly and nontoxic, made from all 100% organic grown and natural materials. The Hedgehog in glasses design is super cute! This teether quickly became one of her top favorite toys. Retails for $19 and available at www.finnandemma.com



Onesie Bodysuits: The blue and poppy orange colors are perfect for girls or boys! The Fox in a sweater is cute and the Hedgehog steals the show with his sweet glasses.

The onesies are soft, breathable cotton fabric. I love the quality of these and know my baby feels cozy and safe. As a Mom, I also really like the high quality buttons and snaps. These onesies are cute, comfortable, high quality and made to last. Retails for $23 each and available at www.finnandemma.com.

The designs and cute little bird on the tag make me smile. I also enjoy the sizing from 6-9 months so we can enjoy them for longer as baby grows. Thank you for making products that are beautiful, Earth conscious and high quality! I want to choose this brand. Highly recommend to friends and family with babies or little ones on the way. 5 stars!

The Manhattan Toy Company Jellybean Assortment of Dinos

What’s Up for Kids loved this soft little toy! The cute size, bright colors, and jingly sound are irresistible. (In fact my 11 year old keeps circling my desk to pick up the soft little green “Bronty” just for fun.) We sent this right off to our littlest reviewer to confirm if it is as fun for babies as it looks. Baby Marisol agrees, these little dinos make great companions when riding in the stroller or car!!

Fun is never extinct with the dyno-mite Jellybean! Colors set that includes: a brontosaurus (hello Bronty!), a triceratops (hi Spikey!) and of course, a T-rex (hello Chompy!). Each character feature teething rings and a chime. The C-shaped clip makes for easy attachment to a car seat handle, stroller, diaper bag or crib. Plus! These adorable characters have a pull n’ jiggle function; just pull the animal or dino away from the clip and watch them jiggle! Jellybean Assortment dinos and animals are sold individually and are available in stores only. These adorable Jellybean Assortment of Dinos retail for $11 each and are suitable for newborn +. Visit www.ManhattanToy.com to see the entire line of The Manhattan Toy Company. For the Jellybean Dinos you can order from Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies 173 Main St., Los Altos Ca. 94022 (650) 941-6043.