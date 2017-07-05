Healthy Family Recipes-Refreshing Summer Taco Salad

Refreshing Summer Taco Salad: Serves (at least) 4

Ingredients:

1, 16 oz package of lean ground turkey

1 cup frozen corn

Dash of : salt, pepper, chili powder, garlic powder

1 head of romaine lettuce, washed

1 can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

2 roma tomatoes, diced

¼ cup reduced fat colby jack cheese

1 small avocado, divided

Sour cream light

Favorite salsa

Favorite Tortilla chips

Recipe:

Cook turkey and frozen corn in non stick skillet, season w/salt, pepper, chili powder and garlic powder Let turkey and corn mixture cool Wash and chop lettuce and tomatoes and divide evenly into 4 bowls Top w/turkey and corn mixture, beans, cheese, avocado, sour cream, salsa and tortilla chips

Nutrient highlights: Low in sodium, high in fiber, lean protein, iron, and monounsaturated fat

Tip: Let the little ones put their own “toppings” on the prepped lettuce so they feel involved in the meal making process. Letting kids help in the kitchen may help them feel empowered and more likely to eat all of those yummy veggies!

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com