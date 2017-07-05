Healthy Family Recipes-Refreshing Summer Taco Salad

Healthy Family Recipes-Refreshing Summer Taco Salad

Posted on July 5, 2017 by in Cookin' Corner with No Comments on Healthy Family Recipes-Refreshing Summer Taco Salad

Refreshing Summer Taco Salad: Serves (at least) 4

Ingredients:

  • 1, 16 oz package of lean ground turkey
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • Dash of : salt, pepper, chili powder, garlic powder
  • 1 head of romaine lettuce, washed
  • 1 can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 roma tomatoes, diced
  • ¼ cup reduced fat colby jack cheese
  • 1 small avocado, divided
  • Sour cream light
  • Favorite salsa
  • Favorite Tortilla chips

Recipe:

  1. Cook turkey and frozen corn in non stick skillet, season w/salt, pepper, chili powder and garlic powder
  2. Let turkey and corn mixture cool
  3. Wash and chop lettuce and tomatoes and divide evenly into 4 bowls
  4. Top w/turkey and corn mixture, beans, cheese, avocado, sour cream, salsa and tortilla chips

Nutrient highlights: Low in sodium, high in fiber, lean protein, iron, and monounsaturated fat

Tip: Let the little ones put their own “toppings” on the prepped lettuce so they feel involved in the meal making process. Letting kids help in the kitchen may help them feel empowered and more likely to eat all of those yummy veggies!

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian
Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com

Tags: , , , ,
Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

Related Posts
Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken
Blueberry Pie Blueberry Pie
Easy French Yogurt Cake Easy French Yogurt Cake
Gingered Winter Vegetable Soup Gingered Winter Vegetable Soup
Nutrition Nutrition
Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids! Last Minute Fun Holiday Beverage ideas for Kids!
Watermelon Juice to beat the Heat Watermelon Juice to beat the Heat
XyloSweet® Pumpkin Bars XyloSweet® Pumpkin Bars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *