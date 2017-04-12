Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken

Editor’s Note: I am so pleased to introduce a new column to What’s Up for Kids which will include Healthy Family Recipes from a local South Bay dietitian. We hope this helps families find a few new healthy recipes to help with that endless question, “What’s For Dinner?”

Rosemary Chicken: Serves (at least) 4

Tip: Prep this dish the night before or morning of and simply cover with foil in the fridge for a quick after work dinner.

Ingredients:

1 package of organic drumsticks (about 5 or 6 drumsticks)

6 small yukon gold potatoes, quartered

½ white onion, sliced

4 cloves fresh garlic, sliced

6 colorful carrots, peeled and sliced

Dash of : salt , pepper, and garlic powder

Bunch of fresh rosemary, rinsed and removed from stem

Recipe:

Spray bottom of deep casserole dish w/olive oil Place drumsticks, potatoes, carrots, onion, and garlic Season w/salt, pepper, and garlic powder Add fresh rosemary on top Drizzle w/1 tbsp olive oil Cook uncovered in preheated 375 oven for approximately 45 minutes, remove pan and toss ingredients together Place back in oven and cook additional 15 minutes

*oven temperatures may vary so make sure chicken is no longer pink inside

Nutrient highlights: low sodium. lean protein, potassium, vitamin A

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a Registered Dietitian with a private practice in San Pedro. She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns to help them achieve optimal health. For more information email her at: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com