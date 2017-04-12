Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken

Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken

Posted on April 12, 2017 by in Cookin' Corner with No Comments on Healthy Family Recipe: Rosemary Chicken

Rosemary ChickenEditor’s Note: I am so pleased to introduce a new column to What’s Up for Kids which will include Healthy Family Recipes from a local South Bay dietitian. We hope this helps families find a few new healthy recipes to help with that endless question, “What’s For Dinner?” 

Rosemary Chicken: Serves (at least) 4

Tip: Prep this dish the night before or morning of and simply cover with foil in the fridge for a quick after work dinner.

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of organic drumsticks (about 5 or 6 drumsticks)
  • 6 small yukon gold potatoes, quartered
  • ½ white onion, sliced
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic, sliced
  • 6 colorful carrots, peeled and sliced
  • Dash of : salt , pepper, and garlic powder
  • Bunch of fresh rosemary, rinsed and removed from stem

Recipe:

  1.  Spray bottom of deep casserole dish w/olive oil
  2. Place drumsticks, potatoes, carrots, onion, and garlic
  3. Season w/salt, pepper, and garlic powder
  4. Add fresh rosemary on top
  5. Drizzle w/1 tbsp olive oil
  6. Cook uncovered in preheated 375 oven for approximately 45 minutes, remove pan and toss ingredients together
  7. Place back in oven and cook additional 15 minutes
    *oven temperatures may vary so make sure chicken is no longer pink inside

Nutrient highlights: low sodium. lean protein, potassium, vitamin A

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian
Marissa is a Registered Dietitian with a private practice in San Pedro. She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns to help them achieve optimal health. For more information email her at: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

