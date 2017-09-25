Healthy Family Recipe: Baked Chicken and Vegetable Pasta

Baked Chicken and Vegetable Pasta

Serves: at least 6

Ingredients:

1 package of organic, boneless skinless chicken strip tenders (about 5-6 tenders)

4 cloves of garlic, diced

2 zucchinis, quartered

2 big handfuls of fresh, washed spinach

1-28 oz. can of organic, unsalted crushed plum tomatoes

2 cups cooked whole wheat fusilli (spiral) pasta

½ cup grated mozzarella cheese, divided

Dash of: salt, pepper, dry basil, dry oregano

2 TBSP parmesan cheese, divided, plus more for garnish

1 TBSP olive oil

Crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Recipe:

Prep:

Cook pasta and set aside

Preheat oven to 350 F

Season chicken with salt, pepper, basil, and oregano and steam in small pan on stovetop (covered) for 10 minutes While chicken is steaming, chop garlic and zucchini and add to preheated sauté pan w/1 TBSP olive oil, cook until tender Add spinach and stir gently until spinach is wilted Add crushed tomatoes, and pasta, stirring to combine. Let simmer over low heat for 5 minutes After chicken is cooked, remove from heat, shred, and add to sauté pan w/veggie and pasta mixture, stir to combine, and continue simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and basil. Remove from heat Spoon ½ chicken, pasta, and veggie mixture into 2 quart non stick baking dish, and layer with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Repeat layering of mixture, mozzarella, and parmesan Bake for 20 minutes, uncovered Optional: top with dash of parmesan cheese and/or crushed red pepper flakes

Nutrient highlights: protein, vitamin C, fiber, iron

Nutrition Tip: Serve with a favorite vegetable for even more nutrients! There’s no such thing as too many vegetables. Your body will thank you!

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com