Happy 12th

Posted on November 18, 2016

Red balloons with ribbon - Number 12Recently, “On Dad’s Watch” entered its 13th year. For kicks, I decided to perform a rudimentary analysis on the archive to get an idea of what I’ve been talking about for over a decade. Here’s how it breaks down.

Mikey, Michael, son and boy, were mentioned 1,836 times.

Dominique, Dom, daughter and girl were mentioned 1,727 times. Not a bad comparison, given his name has been shouted a million times more in reprimands than hers over the years.

Lisa, LisaBelle, wife and Mom grabbed 999 mentions. That’s outstanding for someone whom it’s not wise to reprimand.

Dad and daddy clocked in at 969, which makes sense given I STILL talk to our kids in the 3rd person.

Then I ran the finally test. How many times did I use the word “I”?

That one came in at 3,806. Ooooopppps!

So, on this celebratory occasion, I shamelessly report that for that last 12 years, I’ve mostly been talking about myself.

With that confession out of the way, I want to send my sincere and heartfelt thanks to all of you for listening these dozen years, and hope you’ll be around for the next anniversary when “ODW” officially becomes a teen.

See ya next week!

Editor’s Note: Thank you to Michael Malgeri for 12 wonderful years of parenting insight, including the ups and downs and humor along the way!!

Authored by: Michael Malgeri
http://www.kids4biz.com

Michael lives in Redondo Beach with his wonderful wife and their beautiful children, the stars of "On Dad's Watch." He makes a living in the software industry and pursues writing in between fun family events. Along with "On Dad's Watch," Michael believes there's a need to teach young people about the morality and practicality of Capitalism as well as provide them with an alternative perspective on environmental issues. His books on these topics can be found at www.kids4biz.com.

