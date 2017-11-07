Gingerbread House Workshops and Gingerbread To Go

Family * Together * Tradition

It’s our favorite time of the year! This year especially we feel it is more important then ever to not only be together but to be together for joyous occasions and celebrate. Please join us for our yearly Holiday Gingerbread House Workshops held at the Manhattan Beach Art Center! These jumbo size centerpiece houses are truly a design and decorating dream – all gingerbread house decorators will have unlimited gum drops, holiday mints and candies, plus all houses come with santas and sleighs and of course oodles of snow icing. This year’s workshops will take place on Saturday December 9th: 10am, 1:00pm or 4:00pm. An entire family can work on one centerpiece size gingerbread house or family members may each order their own house for amazing holiday decorations. The cost per house is $85 and includes a chef’s hat too! Take your holiday candy masterpiece home and enjoy the sweet memories all throughout the Holidays.

Art To Grow On Inc. also offers Gingerbread-To-Go for Schools, Play-date Groups, Corporate Events, Scout Troops, Birthday Parties and Celebrations. We bring everything to you!

Reservations for the Manhattan Beach Art Center event are required:
www.citymb.info or call Art To Grow On Inc. for your customized private parties. (310) 625.6028 or piasso@art2growon.com

Authored by: Lauren Perelmuter

Lauren Perelmuter, Owner and Founder of Art To Grow On Children's Art Center, Inc. has been dedicated to and deeply involved in the arts and art education for 25 years. As Founder and President, Perelmuter launched Art To Grow On Inc. in 2000, bringing Art Enrichment Programs, Products, and Services to children ages 18 months –18 years old. Perelmuter’s extensive background working with Schools, both private and public, along with Cities, Corporate Day Care Centers, Non-Profit Organizations and Corporations, has moved Art To Grow On Inc. to the forefront as one of the leading art enrichment providers in Southern California. Perelmuter believes the act of “creating” gives children Life Essential Skills: Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Independent Learning, Collaboration, and Communication- skills this generation must embrace and refine not only to thrive but to contribute as global citizens and become optimal thinkers. “They are our future innovators!” Lauren can be reached at picasso@art2growon.com, www.Art2GrowOn.com and (310) 625-6028.

