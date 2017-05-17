Eco Friendly Baby Rattle Perfect for Summer Travel!

Eco Friendly Baby Rattle Perfect for Summer Travel!

Posted on May 17, 2017 by in Reviews and Giveaways with No Comments on Eco Friendly Baby Rattle Perfect for Summer Travel!

WUFK_Summer Travel_Alvin the Elephant Soft Rattle PhotoBeautiful Rattles that are Award Winning and Natural, Sustainable and Recycled from the Meiya And Alvin Collection by Great Pretenders.

What’s Up for Kids received two adorable rattles to review. The Alvin The Elephant and Meiya The Mouse Soft Rattle Toys are both suitable to give as a new baby gift and are the kind of toy a child will keep as a favorite friend as they grow into toddlers and preschoolers. Their soft materials and convenient size also makes them great for travel.

Meiya the Mouse Soft Rattle Toy LSBoth rattles received the Dr. Toys Best Green Award for 2015.  You can feel good about giving baby a toy that is natural, sustainable, and recycled! Machine washable and made from natural rubber, it is ideal for teething. Certified non-toxic, BPA-free, Phthalate-free and PVC-free it is safe for newborns and toddlers. Plus as a rattle it provides many cognitive benefits for babies: Hand-Eye Coordination, Perception (sights, sounds, textures), Cause and Effect, Object Permanence, Imitation and Teething. For more information on the benefits of rattles visit the Great Pretenders website! Both the The Alvin The Elephant and Meiya The Mouse Soft Rattle Toys are unique and adorable and would be a show stopper at a baby shower or a wonderful surprise for a baby visiting this summer!! Retailing for $29.00 and available from www.greatpretenders.ca

Tags: , , , ,
Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

Related Posts
Soapsox a Cute and Practical Holiday Gift Soapsox a Cute and Practical Holiday Gift
Day Six 20 Gifts In 20 Days Day Six 20 Gifts In 20 Days
Science-Art Fusion Series from The Young Scientist Club Science-Art Fusion Series from The Young Scientist Club
Book Review: A Farmer’s Alphabet Book Review: A Farmer’s Alphabet
Day Three of 20 Gifts In 20 Days Day Three of 20 Gifts In 20 Days
The Inside-Outside Book of London The Inside-Outside Book of London
Drazil Offers a Whole New Way for Kids to Have a Tea Party! Drazil Offers a Whole New Way for Kids to Have a Tea Party!
BubbleBum: The First-Ever Inflatable Car Booster Seat BubbleBum: The First-Ever Inflatable Car Booster Seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *