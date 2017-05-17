Eco Friendly Baby Rattle Perfect for Summer Travel!

Beautiful Rattles that are Award Winning and Natural, Sustainable and Recycled from the Meiya And Alvin Collection by Great Pretenders.



What’s Up for Kids received two adorable rattles to review. The Alvin The Elephant and Meiya The Mouse Soft Rattle Toys are both suitable to give as a new baby gift and are the kind of toy a child will keep as a favorite friend as they grow into toddlers and preschoolers. Their soft materials and convenient size also makes them great for travel.

Both rattles received the Dr. Toys Best Green Award for 2015. You can feel good about giving baby a toy that is natural, sustainable, and recycled! Machine washable and made from natural rubber, it is ideal for teething. Certified non-toxic, BPA-free, Phthalate-free and PVC-free it is safe for newborns and toddlers. Plus as a rattle it provides many cognitive benefits for babies: Hand-Eye Coordination, Perception (sights, sounds, textures), Cause and Effect, Object Permanence, Imitation and Teething. For more information on the benefits of rattles visit the Great Pretenders website! Both the The Alvin The Elephant and Meiya The Mouse Soft Rattle Toys are unique and adorable and would be a show stopper at a baby shower or a wonderful surprise for a baby visiting this summer!! Retailing for $29.00 and available from www.greatpretenders.ca