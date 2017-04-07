Easter Basket Options that are Good for your Child’s Teeth!!

64799-FF-SW-EP7-LogjtSaber_KyloRenWhen I was growing up the Easter Basket was strictly sugary treats with a giant chocolate bunny as the centerpiece. Now days parents have a lot of non-food choices that still delight a child. We have suggested books, toys and now fun oral care products from Firefly are a great option, too!

HK Travel (1)A new toothbrush can help brush away any sugary holiday treats and offer a great way for parents to fill up the basket with healthy options. Firefly toothbrushes and oral care products are a fun addition featuring kids’ favorite characters such as Spider Man, Hello Kitty, Star Wars and many more! The Star Wars Lightsaber Light Up Timer Toothbrush lights up and plays Star Wars sounds for 60 seconds which helps keep kids brushing for the two minutes recommended by dentists. Cute Hello Kitty and Spider Man Travel Kids are great to pack when kids head off to a weekend with grandparents or to summer camp adventures! Available at Target and many other retail locations with prices starting under $4, so easy on the budget, too!! For additional information visit fireflytoothbrush.com.

