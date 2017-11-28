Dr. Kardovich Orthodontics 16th Annual Giving Campaign
The 16th Annual Giving Campaign for Dr. Kardovich Orthodontics is in full swing. They are hoping you will join them this holiday season in their food, clothing and toy drive for Rainbow Services. To see the great work being done at Rainbow Services to help women and children dealing with domestic violence, visit www.rainbowservicesdv.org.
Donations may be dropped off at any of Dr. Kardovich’s three South Bay offices by December 7th and they will deliver them to Rainbow Services. For any questions and to make sure the office is open where you wish to drop off your donation, please call (310) 831-0348. The office locations are:
1353 W. 6th Street, San Pedro
1122 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
See below for a complete wish list.
RAINBOW WISH LIST
Rainbow Services gratefully accepts NEW and UNUSED items. Most requested items include: gift certificates, backpacks, bus tokens, phone cards and diapers plus double and single strollers.
INFANTS & TODDLERS
Diapers
Double seat strollers
Single seat strollers
Baby wipes
Baby lotion/oil
Baby shampoo
Baby wash
Booster seats for chairs
Bottles
Clothes
Age appropriate toys
High chairs
WOMEN
Sweaters & jackets
Wrist watches
Day planners
Hair dryers
Umbrellas
Sleepwear
Bathrobes/slippers
CHILDREN
Backpacks
School supplies
Underwear
Books
Pajamas
Sweatshirts & jackets
School uniforms
Shoes & slippers
T-shirts
Toys
FAMILIES
Bus tokens
Phone cards
Toiletries
Kitchen appliances
Night lights
Laundry detergent
Laundry baskets
Batteries (AA/AAA)
GIFT CERTIFICATES
Target, Ross, 99 Cent Store, grocery stores, gas cards, Movie tickets
TEENAGERS Backpacks
School supplies
Sweaters & jackets
Sweatshirts
Shoes & slippers
Pajamas
Hair care products
Hair dryers
Flat/curling iron
Sports equipment
Books
Wallets (boys and girls)
Portable MP3 players
Portable game players
FOOD
Tuna, peanut butter, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, baby formula, baby food, cereal. Food must be non-perishable & within “use by” date.