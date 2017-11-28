Dr. Kardovich Orthodontics 16th Annual Giving Campaign

The 16th Annual Giving Campaign for Dr. Kardovich Orthodontics is in full swing. They are hoping you will join them this holiday season in their food, clothing and toy drive for Rainbow Services. To see the great work being done at Rainbow Services to help women and children dealing with domestic violence, visit www.rainbowservicesdv.org.

Donations may be dropped off at any of Dr. Kardovich’s three South Bay offices by December 7th and they will deliver them to Rainbow Services. For any questions and to make sure the office is open where you wish to drop off your donation, please call (310) 831-0348. The office locations are:

1353 W. 6th Street, San Pedro

1122 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

See below for a complete wish list.

RAINBOW WISH LIST

Rainbow Services gratefully accepts NEW and UNUSED items. Most requested items include: gift certificates, backpacks, bus tokens, phone cards and diapers plus double and single strollers.

INFANTS & TODDLERS

Diapers

Double seat strollers

Single seat strollers

Baby wipes

Baby lotion/oil

Baby shampoo

Baby wash

Booster seats for chairs

Bottles

Clothes

Age appropriate toys

High chairs

WOMEN

Sweaters & jackets

Wrist watches

Day planners

Hair dryers

Umbrellas

Sleepwear

Bathrobes/slippers

CHILDREN

Backpacks

School supplies

Underwear

Books

Pajamas

Sweatshirts & jackets

School uniforms

Shoes & slippers

T-shirts

Toys

FAMILIES

Bus tokens

Phone cards

Toiletries

Kitchen appliances

Night lights

Laundry detergent

Laundry baskets

Batteries (AA/AAA)

GIFT CERTIFICATES

Target, Ross, 99 Cent Store, grocery stores, gas cards, Movie tickets

TEENAGERS Backpacks

School supplies

Sweaters & jackets

Sweatshirts

Shoes & slippers

Pajamas

Hair care products

Hair dryers

Flat/curling iron

Sports equipment

Books

Wallets (boys and girls)

Portable MP3 players

Portable game players

FOOD

Tuna, peanut butter, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, baby formula, baby food, cereal. Food must be non-perishable & within “use by” date.