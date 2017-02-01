Cute Valentine Gift Ideas

What’s Up For Kids had a chance to review two cute gift ideas for the Preschool and younger Elementary age child. Either of these would be a fun valentine or birthday gift!!

Melissa Butterfly • Groovy Girls Ballerina: Melissa is a vision in a blue costume with a blue butterfly in her ballet bun. Traditional pink slippers with ribbon ankle ties cover her dancing feet. She has removable wings. Imagine giving one of these to a little ballerina after her recital!

Sugar and spice and everything nice is, well, nice. But when you have a spirited little girl who likes to color outside the lines, she’ll need an equally self-confident, imaginative soft doll like Groovy Girls. Now in their 18th year, Groovy Girls has encouraged kids to be exactly who they are –unique and amazing!

Every little girl (and mom) can appreciate these soft fashion dolls that reflect and appeal to a youngster’s sense of self-identity and individualism. Visit Manhattan Toy’s website for pages and pages of Groovy Girls’ goods. Retails for $20 and available at www.ManhattanToy.com

Maybe your child is more into animals, the Dog Projection Alarm Clock by Big Red Rooster is fun and practical!!

What’s Up for Kids received the Dog Clock by Big Red Rooster to review. We were charmed with the smiling dog complete with a red tongue! We think kids will love the features of this clock and be proud to have their very own alarm clock to wake up to.

An educational and entertaining clock makes a wonderful gift for a child. With these whimsical clocks, parents can decide to project just the time or just the image or a combination of image blended with the digital time. The clocks make a great nightlight as well as a wake-up tool. Brian Johnson, founder of Big Red Rooster explains, “our mission is to create innovative products that help people fall asleep or get out of bed in the morning. The three animal clocks are ready to become bedside buddies as kids choose the best companion – dog, cat or dino – to be their first alarm clock.” Retails for $29.99 and is available on both Amazon and Big Red Rooster’s home site, www.BigRedRoosterProducts.com.