With the summer heat, a refreshing and healthy smoothie might be the perfect snack after a day of camp or day at the beach. This recipe is from our Healthy Family Recipe columnist, Marissa Martorana who is a South Bay based dietitian.

Crazy Kale Smoothies

Yields: approx. 4, 10 oz cups

Before you dismiss the idea that your kid will never eat kale and spinach, let alone drink it, I dare you to try this recipe! The natural sweetness of pineapple and banana smooth out (no pun intended) any bitter taste raw kale and spinach (and plain yogurt) may have. I have 2 little ones who taste tested both before and after adding a banana, and the banana addition won!

Smoothies aren’t anything new, however they are an easy way to get some extra nutrients in, which everyone could use!

This recipe uses fruits that are naturally sweet, therefore eliminating any reason to use sweetened yogurt or juice.

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh, washed kale (I like the prewashed kind in the bag to save time)

1 cup frozen,pitted, dark sweet cherries (no sugar added)

1 cup frozen pineapple (no sugar added)

1 banana

1 cup plain, Greek yogurt (this recipe uses Chobani)

4 TBSP chia seeds

2 cups water (more of less depending on your texture preference)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a vitamix or heavy duty blender, and blend until smooth Divide evenly and enjoy as is, or top with a few pieces of frozen fruit Enjoy as a snack or as part of a balanced meal

Nutrient highlights: vitamin C, vitamin A, fiber, protein, potassium, iron, calcium, omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids, antioxidants, and NO added sugar.

Guest Writer-Marissa The Dietitian

Marissa is a registered dietitian with a private practice that serves Palos verdes, San Pedro, Torrance, REDONDO beach, Long Beach,and surrounding cities . She works with clients of all ages with various nutrition related concerns. She is also available to service your organization for all things nutrition and wellness related. For more information on office locations, hours, and services offered please email her or visit her website: marissathedietitian@gmail.com or visit www.marissathedietitian.com