Confidence

“What! I’m not good enough!”

What is it about overly cautious women? I mean if you ask a guy, “Hey! That doctor wants to take a lunch break. Would you step in and complete that brain surgery for him?” The dude, who barely graduated high school, would say, “SURE MAN! Hey! Can you wake him up so he can see my tattoo?” Stupidity is often boundless.

What started this was me saying to our daughter, “Maybe next summer I’ll get you job as an intern doing computer programming.” As you can read from her response above, she wasn’t confident she’d measure up.

I was amused because she’s absorbed computer technology quite well. Her software skills are light years ahead of mine at the same age, when slide rules were state-of-the-art. But you get the point. She’s a bright kid.

I correctly surmised it wouldn’t be “kewl” to challenge her by saying, “Well a guy wouldn’t care. He’d just take the job!”

Of course, he’d also take down the national power grid with an ignoramously inspired line of code and say, “DOH!!!!” Parental wisdom was in order.

“You’re much better than you think,” I said and encouraged her to think about that.

Better to stick with the truth.

