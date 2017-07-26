Chuao Chocolatier Introduces California Collective

Chuao Chocolatier is celebrating California with the new California Collective chocolate line. With kid friendly flavors like, Pool Party Pretzel and Bright and Sunny Honey, we think these would be a fun addition to the end of summer pool parties or a treat after a day at the beach!!

The Collective brings a premium indulgence at a sought after, accessible price point in five dreamy, sunny coast-inspired flavors that celebrate the spirit of Chuao’s home state from the sunshine to the shoreline. Flavors include:

Sun Kissed Coconut : Your personal pocket full of sunshine with crunchy almonds and toasted coconut chillin’ out in milk chocolate.

Pool Party Pretzel : Dive into deliciousness with crushed pretzels and crunchy toffee in a pool of sweet milk chocolate.

Salted Caramel Dreamin' : Live out your west coast fantasy with sweet caramel toffee and sultry sea salt in creamy milk chocolate.

Sea Salt Surf: Take your taste buds on a seaside getaway, where savory sea salt swims in waves of rich dark chocolate.

Bright & Sunny Honey: Escape to California, where awesome almonds and bits of crunchy honey toffee play all day in rich dark chocolate.

Chuao Chocolatier’s new California Collective is available now online at www.ChuaoChocolatier.com for $4.99 per bar.