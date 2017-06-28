Book Review: Shine!

Most of us have wished upon a star for something that seems out of reach, but when you’re a little sea star and what you want is to shine with the stars that twinkle in the sky, what do you do? Shine! the latest book by Patrick McDonnel, Caldecott winning creator of Me…Jane, Tek, and A Perfectly Messed-Up Story, with illuminating art by Naoko Stoop, illustrator of the Red Knit Cap Girl series, is a thoughtful journey into seeing the wonders around you and the beauty of finding the happiness that lies within your heart.

When the tide retreats it leaves Hoshi, a little sea star, on a lonely beach wishing on the stars above, “I wish I was there instead of here…Up there, where all is fine. Up there, where I would shine! Oh, poor little me…a star stuck in the sea.” And when the returning tide sweeps her back into the sea, Hoshi cannot see the beauty and wonders that surround her, lamenting to her friends that she’ll never be able to shine where she lives. Hoshi then meets a wise anglerfish who’s light shows her that it is possible to shine in even the murky depths and that secret to finding your inner light is to look into your heart to see the happiness around you.

Published by Little, Brown and Company, Shine! ($16.99)

