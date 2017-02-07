Book Review: My Mindful Book of ABC’s

What’s Up for Kids received a copy of My Mindful Book of ABC’s by Kathy Walsh and illustrated by Clare Wassermann. This charming book full of rich colorful illustrations gives children positive thoughts for each letter and strives to teach little ones the alphabet while exposing them to the many mindful tools to lead a joyful, peaceful life. Instead of the familiar objects and animals, each letter has a life affirming and positive action, “G is for grateful, for all things in my life”, “K is for kindness for you and me”. My mindful Book of ABC’s is part of a collection of books published by Joyohboy. The Joyohboy Book series gives children the tools they need to lead a more peaceful balanced life. Children learn to connect with their hearts, think positively, and to express their feelings. “My Mindful Book of ABCs” is a fun and easy way to incorporate a message of mindfulness and gratitude into every day!

This book would make a wonderful addition to a toddler or preschooler’s library and would be a thoughtful gift for a teacher. It is available on Amazon or at Joyohboy.com and retails for $12.00.