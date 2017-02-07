Book Review: My Mindful Book of ABC’s

Posted on February 7, 2017

My Mindful ABC's Book JacketWhat’s Up for Kids received a copy of My Mindful Book of ABC’s by Kathy Walsh and illustrated by Clare Wassermann. This charming book full of rich colorful illustrations gives children positive thoughts for each letter and strives to teach little ones the alphabet while exposing them to the many mindful tools to lead a joyful, peaceful life. Instead of the familiar objects and animals, each letter has a life affirming and positive action, “G is for grateful, for all things in my life”, “K is for kindness for you and me”.  My mindful Book of ABC’s is part of a collection of books published by Joyohboy. The Joyohboy Book series gives children the tools they need to lead a more peaceful balanced life. Children learn to connect with their hearts, think positively, and to express their feelings. “My Mindful Book of ABCs” is a fun and easy way to incorporate a message of mindfulness and gratitude into every day!

This book would make a wonderful addition to a toddler or preschooler’s library and would be a thoughtful gift for a teacher.  It is available on Amazon or at Joyohboy.com and retails for $12.00.

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

