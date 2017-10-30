Book Review: The Mermaid by Jan Brett

What’s Up for Kids recently received a copy of the new book The Mermaid by award winning children’s author/artist, Jan Brett.  This book is a feast for the eyes, with intricate illustrations on every page.  Parents will enjoy snuggling up with their little one and sharing this familiar childhood story with a magical underwater twist.  This would also be a wonderful gift to a Preschool through 2nd grade classroom (especially if a field trip to one of our local aquariums is coming up!!)

The Mermaid is an underwater version of Goldilocks and the Three Bears starring a mermaid and three octopuses set in the magnificent aquatic paradise off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. Brett has brought the wonders of nature to kids and families for over 30 years. Her illustrations are renowned for their classic beauty, life-like images, and intricate details

Jan Brett is the New York Times #1 bestselling artist/author of over 35 books for children which have sold over 40 million copies combined. Her books have been chosen as “Best Children’s Books of the Year” by The New Yorker, Parents, Redbook, and others.

The Mermaid by Jan Brett is on sale now and retails for $18.99; 32 pages; ISBN 9780399170720; Ages 4-8. For more information about the author, visit janbrett.com.

Editor’s note: Jan Brett’s National Tour 2017 will be in Long Beach on Saturday, December 9th at 10.00 AM at the LONG BEACH PUBLIC LIBRARY (main) books sold by BARNES & NOBLE located at 101 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802 562-570-5644

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

