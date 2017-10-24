Book Review: Easy Pumpkin Carving

What’s Up For Kids received a copy of Easy Pumpkin Carving: Spooktacular Patterns, Tips & Ideas by Colleen Dorsey. If you look around, Halloween pumpkins are now serious home decor! If you thought your only option is cutting out a few triangles and a mouth with teeth, this book is for you! Although the ideas are not difficult and the end results are amazing, the pumpkin patterns in this book are ideal for the family to work on together as some tools are not for children to use unattended. My favorite pumpkins were the pumpkins with designs created by drilling holes, creating a beautiful effect when the light inside shines through the design. The great thing is this book is also great for Fall and Thanksgiving decor, too!! I saw the book for sale at Michaels recently and it is also available on Amazon.

This Halloween 64 million Americans will carve a pumpkin. In the new book Easy Pumpkin Carving: Spooktacular Patterns, Tips & Ideas you will learn how to carve the best Jack-O-Lantern on the block. This little book will teach both traditional and modern pumpkin carving and decorating techniques. From the classic Jack-O-Lantern and the Spooky Black Cat to creative new designs, it really has something for everyone! Retail $4.99.