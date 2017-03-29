Book Review: This Book Is Magic by Ashley Evanson

Book Review: This Book Is Magic by Ashley Evanson

Posted on March 29, 2017

This Book is MagicSome books are so fun to read with little kids it’s like magic! This Book is Magic created by Ashley Evanson, is an adorable, interactive picture book that will definitely amaze pre-school kids and adults alike. The author and illustrator of the vivid and stylish Hello, World series, will completely astound you, and have your child reciting spells and doing magic tricks with a flick of a finger!

In the style of Herve Tullet’s Press Here, each page of This Book is Magic is a playful challenge to follow instructions with both expected and surprising results. Say, “Abracadabra!” and tap the page three times to see a rabbit appear from a top hat. Transform a small stack of books into a giant tower with a “Bibbidi Bobbidi…Big!” Wave your finger over your head and say the words “Gonzo-ship!” and watch a big boat disappear!

Evanson’s colorful illustrations have a happy retro vibe that will delight both young and old. The clever text will make giggles appear with a simple turn of the page. This Book Is Magic is published by Grosset & Dunlap and is available online at www.pagesabookstore.com and at {pages} a bookstore in downtown Manhattan Beach.

Book Review provided by {pages} a bookstore, located in downtown Manhattan Beach, one block from the Strand is your full-service independent bookstore.  Beautifully curated with a broad selection of fiction and non-fiction best-sellers, children’s cooking, great surf section and more.  The staff is ultra friendly and knowledgeable.  Story times, book clubs, frequent author events can be found on their website.  Make it a day and walk the Strand, enjoy lunch and stop in at {pages}! For more information visit their website at www.pagesabookstore.com or connect with them on Facebook.

Authored by: Cindy Donnelly

Cindy has worked for What's Up for Kids for over 19 years and is thrilled to take over as owner/publisher. She loves helping South Bay parents connect with resources and working with camps, schools and other businesses to get the word out about their quality programs and services for families. For marketing information you can contact her at cindy@whatsupforkids.com.

