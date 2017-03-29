Book Review: This Book Is Magic by Ashley Evanson

Some books are so fun to read with little kids it’s like magic! This Book is Magic created by Ashley Evanson, is an adorable, interactive picture book that will definitely amaze pre-school kids and adults alike. The author and illustrator of the vivid and stylish Hello, World series, will completely astound you, and have your child reciting spells and doing magic tricks with a flick of a finger!

In the style of Herve Tullet’s Press Here, each page of This Book is Magic is a playful challenge to follow instructions with both expected and surprising results. Say, “Abracadabra!” and tap the page three times to see a rabbit appear from a top hat. Transform a small stack of books into a giant tower with a “Bibbidi Bobbidi…Big!” Wave your finger over your head and say the words “Gonzo-ship!” and watch a big boat disappear!

Evanson’s colorful illustrations have a happy retro vibe that will delight both young and old. The clever text will make giggles appear with a simple turn of the page. This Book Is Magic is published by Grosset & Dunlap and is available online at www.pagesabookstore.com and at {pages} a bookstore in downtown Manhattan Beach.

