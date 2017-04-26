BADA Board Portable Work Surface for Kids and Parents

BADA Board Portable Work Surface for Kids and Parents

WUFK_Summer Travel_Photo_BadaBoardsA must have for family travel is the BADA BOARD. BADA BOARDS are personal desktops that enable users to create work spaces just about anywhere. They are light and fold in half to a size that can easily be tucked in a back pack. They can be used in airports, cars, tents, the classroom, meetings (anywhere you need a surface to work on while on the go!) Made in the U.S.A. from durable 35% recycled material, BADA BOARDS are sturdy enough to hold a laptop, notebook or tablet. The curved travel desktop fits snugly in a lap or on a flat surface and is available in an array of photographic and artistic designs, using soy based ink and child-safe glue.

What’s Up for Kids received a sample to review and I found it portable and easy to write on and would be great for kids to draw or doodle, or do homework when on the go. College students would benefit from this in lecture halls or when taking notes on field trips. Available on Target.com, Walmart.com. Visit BadaBoards.com for more information.

