Back To School….Easy Or Exhausting?

Getting back to school, after an easy going summer, can be something families look forward to, or NOT! Kids look at it as getting back to hanging out classmates and friends they haven’t seen all summer and making new friends. Not looking forward to, may include getting back to schedules and homework.

For parents it can be, pretty much the same stressors, along with getting back to daily routines and after school challenges: sports activities, language classes, etc…and of course, homework!

Here are a few challenge helpers to reduce some of the stress.

Check out their school wardrobe from last year. What fits and what needs to be replaced. This is a good time to teach donating items to friends and family members or the less fortunate kids also returning to school. Make a list of items needed and the budget allowed. Before buying new school supplies, purge last year’s school papers and art work. Don’t forget to purge the backpack or tote bag sitting in the closet all summer. Let them, with your guidance, decide what to keep and maybe scrapbook or frame some. A bulletin board may be helpful, to reduce paper collecting, as it will need downsizing when it gets “full.” As for school supplies, and with their help, collect items from last year that may still be useful and not need replacing: pens, pencils, pen/pencil case, binders, notebooks, calendar, scissors, etc. Bring a list of “haves” to the store before buying new items. And…I am sure a new backpack will be a no brainer purchase! A homework and study area will be helpful and can keep the kitchen table space open. Creating a quiet environment, without too many distractions, will make homework, reading, studying much easier. Create a desk area or table with stacked desk trays, pencil/pen holder,

note paper, tape, paper clips, etc.

Hopefully, this may help to ease your back to school challenges.

I will be thinking positively for all.