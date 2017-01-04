A Commitment To Play

Posted on January 4, 2017

Kids Playing HopscotchAs we kick off 2017, what a great opportunity to renew our commitment to the Art of Play. Our culture is filled with “busyness”…classes, homework, the driving to and from and more. I know that the intensity of the school year no matter if your child is in preschool or middle school is just jammed packed with “things to do”.

I myself needed a little reminder of making sure I was not overscheduling my own two boys so I read again Abraham Maslow’s quote, “Almost all creativity comes from purposeful play”. I was incredibly inspired.

What ways can you ensure your child gets enough time to play no matter the age? Evaluate your week and see what has a little wiggle room to be re-prioritized. Can your kids ride bikes for 20 minutes before homework? Can they skateboard or have friends over for an hour before an assignment is due or a soccer or baseball game or dance class?

These blocks of play time are so important to continue the spirit of discovery, sharpen critical thinking and letting their imagination soar.

I recently hosted an adult business mastermind workshop. Our topic for the evening was: Optimal Thinking and Creativity, Essential Life Skills For Today’s World. My ground rules included:  there are no mistakes, this was not a contest, there was no judgment and no winner. After a few laughs, the group realized that the “freedom” to create without thinking about the outcome is what play is all about. As the night progressed each and every participant became more confident, experimented more with the paints and supplies and had an amazing time. It really was an adult night of play.

Hope to see you all on the play ground!

Authored by: Lauren Perelmuter

Lauren Perelmuter, Owner and Founder of Art To Grow On Children's Art Center, Inc. has been dedicated to and deeply involved in the arts and art education for 25 years. As Founder and President, Perelmuter launched Art To Grow On Inc. in 2000, bringing Art Enrichment Programs, Products, and Services to children ages 18 months –18 years old. Perelmuter’s extensive background working with Schools, both private and public, along with Cities, Corporate Day Care Centers, Non-Profit Organizations and Corporations, has moved Art To Grow On Inc. to the forefront as one of the leading art enrichment providers in Southern California. Perelmuter believes the act of “creating” gives children Life Essential Skills: Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Independent Learning, Collaboration, and Communication- skills this generation must embrace and refine not only to thrive but to contribute as global citizens and become optimal thinkers. “They are our future innovators!” Lauren can be reached at picasso@art2growon.com, www.Art2GrowOn.com and (310) 625-6028.

